Every Red Raider has a story, and this month, the Texas Tech Alumni Association celebrated several in particular. For 53 years, the association has presented Distinguished Alumni Awards to highly deserving Texas Tech University graduates. It’s a longstanding tradition that continued last weekend, along with the presentation of Top Techsan Awards.

These awards are in line with our association’s mission and vision to connect, inspire and love our Red Raider family as we see our alumni living their legacies of pride, loyalty and tradition.

I had the privilege of notifying this year’s Distinguished Alumni, who were selected from an impressive list of nominees. Hill Country Congressman John Carter ’64, Abilene banker Scott Dueser ’75 and Lubbock florist Kelly Marble ’84 represent varied backgrounds and were well supported by a full house of family and friends at the annual dinner in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

U.S. Representative John R. “Judge” Carter currently represents Texas’ 31st Congressional District. He serves as a ranking member on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations and is also the Co-Chairman of the bipartisan House Army Caucus.

I got acquainted with Carter at his office in our nation’s capital. His reflections of his time at Texas Tech were humorous and heartfelt, and his loyalty is evident with a towering red wall in his office displaying what must be the largest Double T on the hill.

Carter is one of the few House Members to author legislation that has been signed into law under Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump.

Prior to his time as congressman, Carter served more than 20 years on the district court bench in Williamson County, owning the distinction of being the first county-wide elected Republican in Williamson County history.

Carter is a 1964 graduate of Texas Tech, earning his degree in history.

Scott Dueser serves as the chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., in Abilene, where he started his career after receiving a finance and accounting degree from Texas Tech in 1975. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Texas Tech Foundation, was a member and chair of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and partnered to help establish the Texas Tech School of Pharmacy in Abilene.

I’ve had the good fortune to work with Dueser this past year with the alumni association. His support and passion for Texas Tech is inspiring. His Abilene home is commonly referred to as the “Tech House,” as it’s often been used for alumni receptions and university events.

Dueser served as Chairman of the Board of the United Way of Abilene Foundation, as well as on the boards of the Abilene Industrial Foundation and the Abilene Boy’s Ranch Foundation. He was a 2015 inductee into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame and received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Rawls College of Business.

Kelly Marble has been a major influence in the floral and event industry. He owns Marble & Co. LLC in Lubbock. Prior to that, he was the owner of College Flowers, a popular business in West Texas for floral design and special event planning.

Marble has long been a purveyor of fine goods and premium floral arrangements. An inductee of the American Academy of Floriculture, his talent has been sought out for The Academy Awards, as well as for events including guests such as President George W. Bush and Queen Noor of Jordan.

Marble prepared flower arrangements for every table at the DA dinner, an amazing exhibition of his skills as well as his heart for Texas Tech.

A Floydada native, Marble earned a horticulture degree in 1984 from the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources.

We also presented Top Techsan awards to four individuals who join a rich tradition of recipients dating back to 1973. The award honors deserving staff who make a positive difference on campus. This year’s group was honored at a luncheon, with family and coworkers present.

2019 Top Techsans are Cathey Durham in the College of Arts & Sciences, Jamie Perez in the Whitacre College of Engineering, Kirk Robinson in the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources and Paula Smith in the Law School. All shared remarks and their gratefulness for being included in this prestigious group of honorees.

The alumni association is proud of this year’s Distinguished Alumni and Top Techsans as they each represent the finest in their fields. Congratulations to them. They’re One of Us!

Curt Langford is president and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association.