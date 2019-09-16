Interstate 35 (Travis County): Multiple northbound right lane closures between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue on Monday through Thursday nights, the right lane will close at 9 p.m. and a second lane will close at 10 p.m. nightly, and the entrance ramp will also be closed; closures will clear at 5 a.m. Reduced to one southbound left lane between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, the Exit No. 227 for Slaughter Lane will also be closed and the left lane on the northbound frontage road will also be closed. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Oltorf Street and St. Edwards Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed between St. Johns Avenue and Huntland Drive (southbound) and Camino La Costa (northbound) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Mariposa Drive and Algarita Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. One lane closed on the northbound frontage road at Rundberg Lane from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Sixth and Fifth streets from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the Sixth Street entrance ramp will also be closed. The northbound right lane will be closed at Stassney Lane for ½-mile from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the Exit 230 for Ben White Boulevard will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound right lane will be closed between the Oltorf Street exit and Oltorf Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and the Exit 232A for Oltorf Street will also be closed. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between Williamson Creek and U.S. 290/Texas 71 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, the flyover ramp (Exit 230B) to 290/71 will also be closed, and one frontage road lane also closed. Watch for flaggers directing and stopping traffic on the northbound frontage road south of Boggy Creek Drive from midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane through Friday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through Friday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice, traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound right lane will be closed between Exit 205 for Loop 82 and the overpass at Loop 82 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and Texas 195 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, locations change nightly; expect alternating ramp closures. Multiple closures on the frontage roads in both directions, especially at intersections between Bell and Travis counties from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 79: Multiple closures in both directions, especially at intersections between Interstate 35 and Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: The northbound lanes will be closed at Texas 71 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights; detour east on Texas 71 and turn around at Spirit of Texas Drive. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions, especially at intersections between Burnet County and 183A Toll Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures for the turnarounds at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The turnarounds at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Thompson Lane and Texas 71 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bluestein Drive from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The southern part of Levander Loop near the Colorado river will be closed through January.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Texas 45 North: The right lane on the eastbound frontage road will be closed at A.W. Grimes Boulevard for ½-mile from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Texas 71: The eastbound exit to northbound U.S. 183 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights; detour east on Texas 71 and turn around at Spirit of Texas Drive. Reduced to one westbound lane between Dalton Lane and Riverside Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: The southbound left lane will be closed at FM 969 for ¾-mile from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed ¾-mile south of FM 969 to the next toll plaza from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 82 (Aquarena Springs Drive/Guadalupe Street - San Marcos): Various closures in both directions between Interstate 35 north and Interstate 35 south from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Reduced to one lane at Little Dry Brushy Creek between FM 1466 and County Road 470 through Oct. 12. A temporary traffic signal or flaggers will be used as needed.

FM 1331: Multiple closures in both directions at varying locations between Texas 95 and Milam County from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1460 (A.W. Grimes Boulevard): Multiple lane closures in both directions, especially at intersections between U.S. 79 and Old Settlers Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1466: Alternating closures especially at intersections between Texas 95 and FM 619 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1625: Permanently closed between McKenzie Road and U.S. 183. Detour via McKenzie Road until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: Alternating closures in both directions, especially at intersections between Ribelin Ranch Drive and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2243: Reduced to one lane in each direction at varying locations between Norwood Drive and Weir Ranch Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Camp Craft Road and Reveille Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Walsh Tarlton Lane and Westbank Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Blue Bluff Road: Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Watch for flaggers directing traffic.

Bluestein Drive: Closed west of U.S. 183 until Sept. 27. Detour via TechniCenter or Hudson Street. Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Manor Road: The eastbound right turn lane at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Bastrop Highway: Closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Access via westbound Texas 71 near Dalton Lane.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Ribelin Ranch Drive: Reduced to lane in each direction between Ribelin Ranch Court and RM 2222 from 3 p.m. Tuesday to midnight.

Rundberg Lane: The eastbound right lane will be closed under Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice. East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Detour via Webberville Road and Tannehill Drive to reach TechniCenter Drive.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.