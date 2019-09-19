The chaotic White House got even crazier last week when President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton resigned, or was fired, depending on whether you believe Trump or Bolton. Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser in 32 months.

Foreign policy experts predicted the Trump-Bolton marriage wouldn’t last. Trump campaigned on getting the U.S. out of foreign wars. As president he has alternated between being mister tough guy and mister softie. Hardliner Bolton never met a war he didn’t like and has favored U.S.-led regime changes in North Korea and Iran. With Trump so unpredictable, our nation badly needs a rational adviser to help counsel him against doing something dangerous, especially with Trump’s eyes on reelection. Bolton wasn’t that person.

Not surprisingly, Trump took some parting shots at Bolton, including reminding everyone that Bolton helped push the U.S. into the Iraq War. If Trump was so upset that Bolton was an Iraq War monger, why did Trump hire him in the first place? Trump also said he didn’t blame his friend North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for wanting nothing to do with Bolton during diplomatic talks. Unlike Trump, Bolton, to his credit, didn’t trust Kim.

Trump said he would name a replacement for Bolton this week. As of this writing, he hasn’t. History suggests the next person won’t be around long anyway. With more than a year left in Trump’s term, who knows how many more advisers he will spit out. Because Trump’s hires are sometimes bizarre, here are my wild guesses of people he might consider for national security adviser in the future.

● Jared Kushner. Trump’s aide and son-in-law is already the White House pretend expert on the Middle East. He could just as easily pretend to know about national security. One possible complication: If Kushner requires a higher security clearance for the job, he might not be allowed to attend his own meetings.

● Sergey Kislyak. The former Russian ambassador to the U.S. is a pal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, just like Trump. Advantage Kislyak, who once met Trump in the White House where Trump blabbed classified information to him. Because Kislyak has been tied to Russian spies, he could be helpful in explaining to Trump how our government works.

● Michael Flynn. Trump could recycle his first national security adviser, who got canned after 24 days on the job for misleading the FBI over his communications with Kislyak. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Sentencing is pending. One possible complication: If Trump chooses Flynn, he might have to get him a get-out-of-jail-free card.

● Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder is in prison in London awaiting a hearing on extradition to the U.S. for alleged crimes related to computer hacking and espionage. Assange could hit the ground running as national security adviser because he already knows so many U.S. secrets. Trump also might have to pardon Assange. But first Trump would have to forgive Assange for failing to expose Hillary Clinton’s emails. Trump is not big on forgiveness.

● Dennis Rodman. The quirky former pro basketball star, known for his defensive prowess, might be ideal for blocking North Korea’s missile launches. Rodman has visited North Korea several times. He has met with Kim Jong Un and calls him a friend. That might help Rodman sweet-talk Kim to put away his nukes – although playing lovey-dovey with Kim hasn’t worked for Trump.

● Sylvester Stallone. Stallone’s movie character John Rambo could be perfect for Trump in the White House. Like Trump, Rambo is reckless, aggressive, skirts the law, and has difficulty solving problems peacefully. And both create mayhem at every turn.