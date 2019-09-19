A few months after Sarah Holland came out to her family and friends, the aspiring filmmaker wrote an award-winning script about the whole experience.

Holland was a 19-year-old college sophomore when she told her parents, who reside in Rollingwood, that she was bisexual. While she had a positive response from her family and friends, Holland said she knew some people don’t receive the same support.

“It can be a nerve racking process when you are coming out, and about four months after I came out, I started to think about everything and started to see the humor in the whole situation,” Holland said.

After her experience and hearing about others, Holland said she wanted to create a more positive representation of the process, which she portrays in her award-winning short film “Egghead and Twinkie.”

The 8-minute short is about two best friends called Egghead and Twinkie. Egghead, a teen boy, is in love with Twinkie, a closeted lesbian. After Egghead tries to kiss Twinkie at a movie theater, Twinkie decides she is going to tell her parents she is gay and tries to do it the most casual way possible.

But when Twinkie comes out, her parents dismiss her on the basis that she is too young to know her own sexuality. Holland said this is loosely based on how she felt at age 16 when she tried to tell some friends and family members that she might not be straight.

“Since I didn't have a girlfriend or any proof at that age, my feelings were assumed to be a girl crush or a passing phase that I would grow out of,” Holland said. “I know that the people I confided in were only trying to help, but those words stuck with me. As a result, I waited to come out until I was in a relationship with a woman because I was afraid of not being taken seriously.”

She said with Twinkie she wanted to create a protagonist who is confident in who she is because queer youth are so often dismissed or assumed to be straight.

“Twinkie comes out at 17, despite the fact that she hasn't even kissed a girl yet,” Holland said. “She knows she is attracted to women. She has experienced several crushes on women, and that is enough.”

The confident persona carries over into Twinkie’s name as well. The word is sometimes used a racial slur for Asian Americans who have been integrated into American culture losing their Asian values, Holland said.

“(Twinkie) wanted to take this word that has been thrown out there by other people and used as insult and flip it on its side and really embrace it and make it her own,” Holland said.

The script won the Westlake High School graduate the grand prize at the inaugural film competition Women Making A Scene, or WOMAS in August. She also won best director and best editing.

The competition required filmmakers to submit a 5-minute scene from a feature length film concept. In winning the competition, Holland received $36,000 to expand the scene to a feature length film, about 90 minutes.

Holland said the feature will pick up where short film leaves off. After coming out to her parents and then being grounded, Twinkie escapes through her bedroom window to meet Egghead, and the best friends go on a road trip across the country to meet a gay blogger with whom Twinkie has started a romance.

“(This project) was so much fun,” Holland said. “I had a really great team and had fun collaborating with the cast and crew. One of the highlights for me was watching Twinkie and Egghead interacting on set.”

The full version of “Egghead & Twinkie” will start pre-production in September. While working on her master’s degree in film at the University of Central Florida, Holland said she will work on her script and hopes to have that completed by November.

She said she went through an extensive casting process to find her two main leads and Twinkie’s parents and expects to undergo the same process for the remainder of the casting, which she is expecting to begin in December.

Once a cast is finalized, including bringing back the original actors, rehearsal will begin before shooting starts in summer 2020. She will have a full year for post production and plans to have the coming-of-age story ready for screening by August 2021.

Holland said the plan is to submit to different film festivals to gain a reputation and get people talking about the project. WOMAS will also push the project on their social media accounts, which Holland said will come with a built in support system and audience.