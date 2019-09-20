Kobie McKinzie’s us versus them attitude paid off.

The Lubbock-Cooper sophomore linebacker wasn’t ready to call it quits when the Class 5A, No. 9-ranked Pirates were down six points to Monterey on the road going into the fourth quarter.

“You’ve just got to push harder. Those are big guys,” McKinzie said. “You’ve got to push and go hard. You cannot let that man across from you beat you.”

McKinzie pushed his way into an assisted quarterback sack and solo sack as the Pirates used a fourth-quarter surge to beat Monterey 21-13 on Thursday at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“What I was really proud of was the defense,” Pirates coach Chip Darden said. “Not only how they played holding them to 13 points, but, also, it’s mentally hard on a defense when you get stops and the offense goes three-and-out, just back out there. I was really proud of the defense’s mental approach to it.

“Defense, hats off to them. That was an unbelievable performance.”

It was a defensive battle for both teams as the Plainsmen forced five Pirates fumbles and recovered two. Alex Harris scooped up a fumble and ran the ball back 73 yards to give the Plainsmen a 13-7 lead after the extra point was blocked at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter.

Despite some offensive struggles, the Pirates trusted their running back duo to get the job done. Isaiah Johnson had a 17-yard score with 6:57 left in the fourth before Brock Thompson’s PAT put the Pirates in front 14-13.

One minute later, Nehemiah Martinez reached the end zone from nine yards out for the insurance score to provide Lubbock-Cooper with a 21-13 advantage.

During the first half, however, the Plainsmen held off the Pirates' offense as both squads were knotted at 7-7 by halftime.

Zylis Johnson’s ability to find Pirates quarterback Cooper LaFebre was like a sixth sense. The Monterey junior defensive linemen sacked LaFebre three times before the first quarter was over.

“He’s one that sparked us tonight,” Plainsmen coach Wayne Hutchinson said. “Our whole defensive line did. I thought our defensive line got a lot of sacks, a lot of tackles for losses, put them in tough situations and once they got in that tough situation, we were able to make them punt.”

The Plainsmen sacked LaFebre four times with the final one coming from Harris with less than a minute left before the break.

Even still, LaFebre supplied the Pirates with their first touchdown of the game on a 29-yard throw to Jacob Politte at the 7:42 mark of the opening frame. LaFebre ended the night with 146 yards on 10 of 22 passing completions.

Monterey's Ky’Shon Harris earned his first start in place of Coreon Bailey, who was held out of Thursday's game.

“I’m so proud of him,” Hutchinson said of Harris, threw for 67 yards on 6-for-8 passing. “Came in, did what we asked him to do. … I’d go to war with Ky’Shon any day.”

Tyrin Bradley came in for Harris in the second quarter and threw a nine-yard pass to Zyion Martin to knot the game up at 7-7 with 6:44 to go before the intermission.

Like Harris, Pirates quarterback and team captain Lane Bloomer also saw the field for the first time in the season. Bloomer came in during the late stage of the game and finished with two carries for 12 yards.

“Not necessarily one person doing bad or anything. We just felt like we needed a change,” Darden said. “He came in and I thought the offense got a little bit of energy and I think a lot of that came from him.”

Up next

Monterey (1-3) is scheduled to begin District 2-5A Division I play at Abilene Cooper at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. Lubbock-Cooper (3-1) is set to play host to Clovis, N.M. at 7 p.m.