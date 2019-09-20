Texas Tech University and Austin Coding Academy today (Sept. 18) announced a new partnership to launch the Texas Tech Coding Academy, a part-time web development program that prepares students for careers as web developers and software engineers.

“Texas Tech University has offered academic degree programs in Marble Falls for several years,” said Melanie Hart, vice provost of eLearning & Academic Partnerships, a division of Texas Tech’s Office of the Provost. “However, the certificate programs being taught through the Texas Tech Coding Academy is a new offering. It is exciting to be able to bring this opportunity to the Highland Lakes area.”

The Texas Tech Coding Academy will welcome its first cohort at Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes in October. The academy will help meet the growing demand for more well-rounded graduates.

“Twenty-first century education includes degree programs, graduate education and industry certifications and trainings,” said Justin Louder, associate vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “Adding a coding academy in the Hill Country will provide increased access to job training opportunities to meet 21st century needs without leaving your home community.”

Austin Coding Academy’s mission is to increase access to careers in technology through thoughtful technical training and to create innovative employment, training and education solutions to meet the needs of the growing tech industry.

“Texas Tech Coding Academy represents a great opportunity for Austin Coding Academy to partner with one of Texas’ premier public universities to provide an innovative education solution for communities around the state,” said Austin Coding Academy CEO Chris Lofton. “We’re looking forward to launching the program at Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes and finding ways we can make Texas Tech Coding Academy work for the community of Marble Falls and surrounding areas.”

Key features of the academy’s program include:

- 32-week, part-time instruction developing full-stack web development skills with a focus on JavaScript

- A practical, project-based curriculum that prepares students to be professional web developers

- Unlimited tutoring included in every student’s tuition