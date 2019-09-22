25 years ago:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Embarrassed and fed-up U.S. commanders are warning Haiti's military junta they will no longer tolerate Haitian troops terrorizing their people.

50 years ago:

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius - The life expectancy of natives of the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean increased from 31 to 51 in the eight years following World War II. The same dramatic increase in life span took Sweden, for example, 130 years to achieve.

75 years ago:

MORTON - Notice has been given that an election will be held at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, for electing a soil conservation district supervisor for subdivision 1 of Cochran County to serve five years.

100 year ago:

According to the Weekly Cattle Bulletin, gotten out by the Government for the Amarillo territory, the lowest temperatures registered for the week was at Dalhart which was 40 degrees and 82 as the highest.