The average homeowner in the Bastrop school district can expect to pay $22 more in property taxes next year after the school board approved its tax rate Sept. 17.

The board adopted a $1.371 per $100 property valuation tax rate, with $.97 going toward maintenance and operations, and $.401 earmarked to cover debt payments and interest. The adopted rate is 7 cents lower than last school year’s rate of $1.441, but due to higher property valuations this year, the average homeowner may see an increase on their annual school district tax bill.

The average taxable home value in the district in 2018 was $156,852. This year, that value increased by 6.2% to $166,430, according to the Bastrop Central Appraisal District.

The school district was forced to lower its tax rate this school year after the Legislature passed House Bill 3, which on average would lower school property tax rates by 8 cents in 2020 and 13 cents in 2021. The bill made sweeping reforms to the methodology for how public schools are funded by directing more money toward educating students from low-income families, giving teachers raises, and curbing school districts’ property tax growth.

The $11.5 billion school finance bill will deliver $5 billion in property tax relief, $4.5 billion in additional classroom spending and $2 billion in teacher and staff pay increases statewide.

“Our tax rate was lowered because the Legislature in HB 3 passed the tax compression requirement of 93% plus any adopted pennies,” Bastrop school district Finance Director Sandra Callahan told the Advertiser. “For Bastrop ISD this is $.93 + $.04 (adopted pennies) = $.97 (for maintenance and operations).”

The school district is not allowed to raise its maintenance and operations portion of its tax rate above 97 cents unless voters approve a tax increase through a tax ratification election.

In the 2018-19 school year, the Bastrop school district received $46.5 million in state aid, Callahan said. This school year, the district will receive an estimated $54.8 million in state aid, or about $8.3 million more.

The additional state money this school year will be used to increase employee salaries by $3.4 million, as well as allocate an additional $4 million for specific programs, such as state compensatory education; early education, including full-day pre-K; bilingual education, safety and security; and career and technical education, Callahan said.

The school district has $4.5 billion in total taxable property values within its district this year, an 11.1% increase over last year’s $4.1 billion total, according to Bastrop Central Appraisal District data.

“Our property values are growing,” Callahan told the school board at its Sept. 17 meeting. “Looking from (2018)-19 to (2019)-20, we’re looking about an 11% growth. That’s the largest growth we’ve seen in a bit. It’s been clipping around 4-5%. As you know, there’s lots of commercial coming in, new homes.”

The school district approved its $99 million budget in June, which included pay increases for employees as well as additional funding for student programs.