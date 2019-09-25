TRAVIS COUNTY

Learn about county's

new voting system

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir announced a series of events where the public can learn more about the county's new voting system, which will be used for the first time during the November general election.

Events will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland Road; 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Pflugerville school district's Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan St.; 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Travis County Community Center - Oak Hill, 8656 Texas 71; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the University of Texas - Austin Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st St.; noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the League of Women Voters, 1609 Shoal Creek Blvd., Suite 202; noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the St. Edwards University Ragsdale Student Union, 3001 S. Congress Ave.; and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker Lane.

The system is manufactured by Elections Software and Systems Inc.

Early voting for the November election is between Oct. 21-Nov. 1, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Register for Friday's

driver's license clinic

A driver’s license recovery clinic will be held for Austin residents who have lost their license for failure to pay state surcharges from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the city's Rutherford Lane campus, 1520 Rutherford Lane, Building 1.

University of Texas law students will perform intake and assessments and help with financial forms, attorneys will help people resolve outstanding cases and apply for community service and/or hardship waivers, and Austin Municipal Court staff and judges will be available. Spanish interpreters will be available.

The free clinic is geared toward people with license issues, but staff and volunteers will provide assistance for a resolution on other Austin Municipal Court cases.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2lX1kbL.

EAST AUSTIN

Speaker series Wednesday

focuses on global hunger

Austin Community College will discuss global hunger at the 2019 Global Issues Speaker Series from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the ACC Eastview Campus, 3101 Webberville Road, Room 8500.

The free presentation will be led by ACC professor of philosophy Linda Cox, and experts will examine the reasons behind the growing global hunger rate.

ROUND ROCK

Public Safety Day

takes place Saturday

The city of Round Rock Public Safety Day will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Allen R. Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave.

The free event will provide a chance to see the Round Rock special weapons and tactics team, the traffic unit, crime scene vehicles, fire engines, hazmat, a live vehicle extraction and public safety vehicles.

Kids of all ages can participate in games, face painting and a photo booth. An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be offered.

GEORGETOWN

Prepare you garden

for winter weather

The Master Gardeners Association’s September “Hands on in the Garden” meeting will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M AgriLife training room, 3151 SE. Inner Loop.

The free program will be “Month to Month Gardening; Getting Ready for Winter” with Travis County Master Gardener Paula Levihn-Coon. Guests can learn what to plant, how to keep plants thriving and alive in the winter and ways to prepare beds for the next planting.

For information: klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu; 512-943-3300.

SAN MARCOS

'Defensive gardening'

taught Thursday night

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St., will host a free “Master Gardeners: Defensive Gardening” program from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Master Gardener Joseph Blanford will discuss deer activity and ways to protect gardens from intrusions.

For information: libraryinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

American-Statesman staff