Meadow Pollack was killed during the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. She was shot nine times. Her father, Andrew Pollack, in his new book, has sought the actual reason for the shooting that left 17 dead.

Pollack’s book, “Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies that Created the Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students,” is horrific in its own sense: The cause of the mass murder was not a gun, it was the failed school policies that allowed and tolerated bizarre and dangerous behavior by students from kindergarten to graduation.

In his book, Pollack documents the shooter’s school record (whose name I refuse to write) of problems and clear indicators of deep psychological pathology, from the biting of kindergarten classmates and at one point in grade school the shooter had to be restrained in his bus to prevent injury to other students. Later, it was known that the shooter tortured and skinned animals. But it gets worse.

Time after time the shooter’s bizarre behavior became even more frightening and dangerous. Itemized in the book from school records and interviews are violent classroom outbursts, jumping out to frighten people, outbursts of maniacal laughter, threats of rape and of course the clear warning of things to come when the shooter would repeatedly scream “I want to kill,” Pollack writes in his book.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, when confronted with these revelations, claimed they were “fake news,” according to Fox News and Pollack. Unfortunately, the murders that occurred on his watch were quite real.

Some of the protections extended to students are patently ridiculous, and the leniency allows children to commit violations and receive only a minor slap on the hand. Topping off that insanity, students can be considered first-time offenders even if they’ve committed the same offense year after year since their offense clock starts anew every year, according to the Sun Sentinel.

And when it comes to misdemeanors and crimes: criminal records for juveniles are generally expunged when a child reaches majority at 18.

This must stop.

While the clamor is for red flag laws that can result in gun confiscation for the sake of a worried complaint, there are clear indicators of criminal tendencies by juveniles – in some cases dozens of arrests – that should disqualify that individual from firearms ownership even after age 18.

Pollack has been particularly appalled at the latest affront to school safety logic that was signed into law in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It will soon be illegal for a California school to suspend or expel students from kindergarten through eighth grade for bad behavior. Can you imagine the mayhem that will ensue?

We entrust our school boards to implement policy. We entrust our governments to make laws that ensures our education systems execute their mission effectively and safely. The less influence the federal government has on influencing local school policy the better. State governments should ensure that students are both educated and safe while entrusted to the school.

The tolerance of bad, disruptive behavior should not be tolerated. And, more importantly, there should be intervention to ensure that is does not progress into dangerous and deadly behavior.

Pollack should be applauded for his courageous and painful work in assembling this insightful book to honor the memory of his daughter who died as a sacrifice to the god of political correctness.