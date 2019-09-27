EAST AUSTIN

Summit to focus

on mental health

Hispanic Austin Leadership and the Austin school district will host a community health summit focused on mental wellness and health from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kealing Middle School, 1607 Pennsylvania Ave.

The summit will discuss mental health resources available in the school district and Travis County. Attendees can learn the signs and symptoms of mental health issues, and interact with mental health professionals. The event will feature keynote speakers, vendors, prizes and food. Breakfast and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.

For information: 713-256-3839; shechem.sauls@austinisd.org.

EAST AUSTIN

Pet adoption fees

waived Saturday

The Austin Animal Center and the 183 South Team will host a pet adoption and fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 7201 Levander Loop.

The event will feature face painting, cookie crafts, pumpkin hoops and food from Top Taco and Little Lucy's Donuts. Adoption fees will be waived for pets. Attendees are encouraged to donate pet toys, towels and bandanas.

For information: 512-640-0060.

EAST AUSTIN

Expungement education

event set for Saturday

The Austin Justice Coalition will host an expungement education event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Davage-Durden Student Union at Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon St.

Hosted in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin Law Clinic, the event will offer complimentary criminal record-sealing education and a roadmap to record-sealing for those who qualify. Legal advisors will be onsite to answer questions, and voter registration and information about employment and licensing opportunities will be available.

Food and drinks will be provided.

To register: bit.ly/2ne1qfP.

HUTTO

County collecting

hazardous waste

A household hazardous waste cleanup event for Williamson County residents will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Texas State Technical College parking lot, 1600 Innovation Blvd.

Items that can be disposed of include acids, aluminum, antifreeze, batteries, brake and transmission fluid, cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, lighter fluid, paints, solvents and varnish and pesticides and herbicides. Items that can not be disposed of include agricultural chemicals, ammunition, asbestos-containing materials, compressed gases, containers larger than five gallons, dioxins, explosives and fireworks, business waste, medical and pharmaceutical items, propane cylinders, radioactive materials and tires.

Residents should bring waste in original containers if possible, bring no more than five containers per car, separate and group items prior to drop off and label them, go through the line only once and properly seal containers to prevent leaking. Volunteers will unload cars, and long wait times are possible. Trailers longer than 16 feet will not be permitted. Containers should be hauled in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.

For information: 512-759-8881, option 4.

EAST AUSTIN

Public invited to visit

Earth-Kind Garden

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Travis County Master Gardeners will host a free visit to the Earth-Kind Demonstration Garden from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Travis County AgriLife Extension Service, 1600 Smith Road.

Demonstrations will include tool sharpening, composting, grow boxes and garden art, and information about drip irrigation methods, water conservation, rainwater harvesting, vegetable gardening, Texas superstar plants and integrated pest management. Kids activities will include an insect identification scavenger hunt.

Travis County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and identify plants. A limited supply of Earth-kind plants and fall vegetable starts will be available for purchase. Field day participants can sign up for a free rain barrel giveaway.

EAST AUSTIN

Smart Trips Austin hosts

Eastside farm bike tour

Smart Trips Austin will host a free bike tour to Boggy Creek and Urban Roots farms beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Createscape Coworking, Suite 12, 701 Tillery St.

The event will begin with a tour of Createscape Coworking, then feature rides to Boggy Creek and Urban Roots Farms for tours and conclude with a ride back to Createscape Coworking. Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle, helmet and sunscreen.

Those who do not have bikes can borrow one from Ghisallo Cycling Initiative. Guests who are borrowing bikes are encouraged to email their height and inseam to info@smarttripsaustin.org.

American-Statesman staff