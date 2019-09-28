FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES



CLASS 6A

Frenship 35, Canyon Randall 10

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper 48, Clovis, N.M., 28

Hereford 28, Plainview 7

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

District 2-5A

Coronado 45, Lubbock High 14

Abilene Cooper 70, Monterey 49

CLASS 4A

Seminole 7, Denver City 0

Bushland 42, Levelland 26

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

District 1-4A

Monahans 54, Lamesa 13

CLASS 3A

Idalou 45, Muleshoe 16

Abernathy 38, Littlefield 21

Roosevelt 28, Floydada 25

Shallowater 34, Brownfield 12

Post 42, Slaton 14

CLASS 2A

Ralls 56, Booker 0

Lubbock Christian High 52, Haskell 13

Farwell 32, Dimmitt 28

Wink 48, New Home 19

Cross Plains 54, Plains 0

Hale Center 42, Bovina 19

Olton 20, Lockney 8

Seagraves 48, Van Horn 26

Sundown 48, Tahoka 9

Crosbyton 14, Springlake-Earth 6

Smyer 22, Shamrock 14

CLASS 1A

Wellman-Union 49, Sands 33

Whitharral 46, Southland 0

Jayton 75, Petersburg 26

Meadow 51, Hart 16

Kress 60, Christ the King 13

Paducah 88, Motley County 46

Happy 62, Silverton 6

Amherst 30, Morton 26

Anton 46, O'Donnell 32

Lazbuddie 26, Hedley 12

Loop 52, Patton Springs 7

Whiteface 72, Lubbock Homeschool 42

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, All Saints Episcopal 0

TAPPS

Carrollton Prince of Peace 38, Trinity Christian 14

THURSDAY'S AREA RESULTS

Estacado 45, Wichita Falls 3

Klondike 53, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Borden County 66, White Deer 37

Spur 54, Ropes 40

OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES

Odessa Permian 56, Los Fresnos 14

Amarillo Caprock 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Canyon 64, Borger 19

Pampa 40, Perryton 14

Dumas 47, Wichita Falls Rider 35

Andrews 45, Clint Mountain View 17

Greenwood 57, Sweetwater 28

Amarillo River Road 47, Sanford-Fritch 0

Friona 39, Dalhart 35

Stinnett West Texas 53, Spearman 28

Stratford 39, Hamlin 6

Wellington 60, Panhandle 14

Gruver 50, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Clarendon 34, Memphis 8

Vega 40, Sunray 7

Miami 66, Higgins 6

Valley 54, Groom 28

Crowell 58, Claude 12

McLean 45, Lefors 0

Hermleigh 46, Blackwell 0

Ira 56, Valera Panther Creek 6

STATEWIDE SCORES

CLASS 6A

Arlington Bowie 41, North Crowley 7

Austin Vandegrift 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 12

Cypress Ridge 56, Houston Spring Woods 7

EP Americas 58, EP El Dorado 0

Garland Lakeview 62, South Garland 3

Justin Northwest 40, FW Southwest 0

Katy Taylor 31, Katy Morton Ranch 28

Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Byron Nelson 14

League City Clear Springs 56, Clear Falls 21

Lewisville Marcus 60, Irving 0

Pearland Dawson 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 17

Prosper 42, Plano East 0

CLASS 5A

Dallas Adams 76, Dallas Sunset 0

Frisco 35, Frisco Reedy 31

Frisco Lone Star 56, Little Elm 13

FW North Side 58, FW Carter-Riverside 6

Georgetown East View 44, Marble Falls 6

Manvel 71, Houston Northside 20

N. Richland Hills Birdville 74, Carrollton Turner 0

Pflugerville Weiss 34, Bastrop 7

Richmond Foster 48, Galveston Ball 6

Saginaw Boswell 17, FW Brewer 0

Tyler 16, Texarkana Texas 0

CLASS 4A

Gilmer 16, Newton 0

Navasota 24, Houston Furr 7

WF Hirschi 42, Aubrey 21

CLASS 3A

Orangefield 28, Buna 12

Stockdale 21, Louise 0

CLASS 2A

Charlotte 41, Sabinal 14

Dawson 40, Ranger 0

Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 28

Leakey 16, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

CLASS 1A

Aquilla 52, Wylie Prep 6

Aspermont 70, Roby 24

Balmorhea 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 28

Brookesmith 66, Paint Rock 16

Gilmer Union Hill 54, Campbell 6

Gustine 62, Kopperl 16

Jonesboro 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0

Knox City 55, Bryson 6

May 48, Zephyr 0

Newcastle 63, Forestburg 12

Saint Jo 56, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6

Santa Anna 52, Mullin 0

Sterling City 64, Bronte 0

Vernon Northside 48, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 28, Casady, Okla. 21

Austin Hill Country 36, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 14

Austin TSD 44, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 6

Bellaire Episcopal 44, Dallas Greenhill 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne 14, FW All Saints 2

Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 13

John Cooper 17, Irving Cistercian 14

Plano Prestonwood 12, Houston St. Pius X 0

SA Christian 20, Boerne Geneva 14

Seguin Lifegate 53, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 6

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Angleton 14

SA FEAST 60, Austin NYOS 8