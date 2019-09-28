Three homecoming football games were played Friday night. Alice Coyotes, San Diego Vaqueros, and Premont Cowboys all had their homecoming games on their home field.

Alice Vs. Tuloso-Midway

1st Quarter: 0-0

2nd Quarter:15-7

Half-Time:15-7

3rd Quarter: 42-13

4th Quarter:50-13

Final Score: 50-13

Alice Wins

San Diego Vs. Santa Gertrudis

1st Quarter: 10-0

2nd Quarter:28-0

Half-Time:28-0

3rd Quarter:45-0

4th Quarter:45-0

Final Score: 45-0

San Diego Wins

Premont Vs. Ben Bolt

1st Quarter: 10-14

2nd Quarter:10-14

Half-Time: 10-14

3rd Quarter:22-21

4th Quarter:22-21

Final Score: 22-21

Ben Bolt defeats Premont