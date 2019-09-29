The Lone Star Ballet paid tribute to several dedicated patrons during a ceremony earlier this month as three of the community’s most deserving supporters of the local arts scene were recognized.

Lorene Lacer, Karen Merchant and Melinda Hodson each were inducted into the organization’s Star of Fame, bringing the total number of people thus recognized to five. The Star of Fame is a tribute to those who believe in the ballet’s endeavors. The Lone Star Ballet launched the initiative in 2015.

Lacer has served as president of the ballet’s board of directors many times. She has devoted numerous hours to the cause and has not only supported the dancers but also diligently worked to obtain sponsorships for the ballet’s different shows each season. Lacer may have been the person most surprised by the honor.

“I had no idea that they were going to honor me with that star because so many others work too and do things,” she said in our story, characteristically deflecting credit to others. “I really appreciate it, and it’s really an honor.”

Giving back has been an important part of life to all three of these honorees. Lacer, in a story earlier this year, her interest in getting involved in the arts began to emerge at an Oklahoma grade school. “It was a country school, and we didn’t have much art, theater and music,” she said. “However, there was a teacher there who was very interested in the arts, and we had music, plays and performances.”

She has become so entwined in the work of the local ballet company that it was a natural step to honor her with this prestigious recognition.

“She is important on several fronts,” Lone Star Ballet Executive Director Craig Henderson said in our story. “She has given financially, but more important, she is at every function, every show that we do. The dancers look for her for support. She has been on the sponsorship committee for many years.”

It’s the gifts of time and financial support that serve as the lifeblood of a successful local arts community. It takes people so devoted to the cause that they not only show up, but they also bring financial wherewithal and a devoted enthusiasm to fundraise for the cause.

Vicki McLean, artistic director and academy director of Lone Star Ballet, pointed to Lacer’s gifts as an encourager and cheerleader for the company and its members.

“I call her the cheerleader because the dancers look for her always,” she said in our story. “She’s at every show. She cheers them on. She gives them words of (encouragement and love). When the hours are long at rehearsal, she’s the one who get you feeling like you are going to be great.”

Merchant and Hodson received the first star given by the Guild. McLean emphasized the importance of recognizing two tireless advocates who have devoted time to raising money for the ballet through the Nutcracker sales booth as well as the Nutcracker Ball, according to our story. Their efforts have resulted in more than $320,000 being raised.

“Karen Merchant and Melinda Hudson have been with us for quite some time and raised an incredible amount of money to support this ballet,” McLean said. “Everything that we get goes back to the dancers, which I think is phenomenal.”

It can be easy to take for granted all of the contributions a vital and vibrant arts community makes to a city. It is part of what gives a city its charm and informs its culture. Regardless of whether it is ballet and other forms of dance, music or visual arts, those who participate and support these endeavors help communities take shape.

That said, the Lone Star Ballet and other important arts-related enterprises not only survive but thrive as a result of passionate and motivated supporters who have a heart aligned with an organizational vision that wants nothing more than to contribute in a meaningful way to the life of a city.

A strong and talented ballet company is an important aspect of the arts, and we salute the important role it plays in providing excellent productions for the community to enjoy.

“It may be a very small part of what’s adding to the community, but it is a part,” Lacer said. “It takes all of us doing different things in the community for it to be a well-respected, well-rounded, exciting place for people to live and spend their lives and raise their children.”

We salute these three patrons of the arts for their amazing contributions to Lone Star Ballet and congratulate them on this much-deserved recognition of their efforts, their passion and their commitment.



