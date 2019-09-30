Sundown on the Square is returning for its fifth year from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in downtown Stephenville.

The event will include an art exhibit, street dance and concert featuring Davin James, Bernie Nelson and Texas music legend Gary P. Nunn.

Food and beverage vendors from local restaurants like Reynaldo’s, Jake & Dorothy’s, Hard Eight BBQ, Soup & More and Rodeo Grounds will be on site as well as food trucks like Hambone’s, Gary Joe’s and Vero Gelato.

A Kid’s Zone will be available with an $8 purchase of a wristband. The wristband is good for the entire evening of fun including face painting, bounce houses, Oscar P duck pond and zorb ball.

There will also be lots of fun for adults like a mechanical bull, bungee jumping, photo booth and wine tasting.

“This year we’ve added an option for the wine tasting. You can either purchase 12 tastings for $24 or six tastings for $12,” said event coordinator Marion Cole.

The Sundown on the Square committee has been working hard to prepare for the event.

“Last year we had over 100 sponsors,” Cole said. “Our sponsorships range anywhere from $5 to $5,000, but the generosity of this community is the most incredible because without those sponsorships, this event could not be possible along with over 200 volunteers to help get it set up. We couldn’t do it without them either.”

The funds raised from the event will benefit the Stephenville Historical House Museum for the renovation of the Chapel on the Bosque.

The estimated cost of the project is $70,000-$80,000.

“The first year the money went to the Center Grove School and it’s finished, and then [the money went to the] John Tarleton House and it’s finished, and now they’re currently working on the chapel,” Cole said.

The event typically brings in thousands of attendees and Cole doesn’t expect this year to be any different.

“It's really rewarding to see how much fun people have and it showcases our beautiful downtown square,” Cole said.

“It's a fundraiser, but it’s fun,” said co-event coordinator Metta Collier. “It's a community-friendly event and it serves two purposes: It's a reason for our community to come together, and it benefits the museum so that they can redo all of those buildings that are falling down.”