25 years ago:

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Searchers using sonar found the wreck of the ferry Estonia on Friday and prepared to being looking for reasons why the ship suddenly rolled over and sank during a storm in the Baltic Sea.

50 years ago:

MIAMI - A moisture-filled tropical depression carrying 50-mile-an-hour winds raced toward the Florida Panhandle Wednesday, raising the threat of more flooding and beach erosion in an area soaked by up to 24 inches of rain last week.

75 years ago:

Dr. William Marvin Whyburn, distinguished 42-year-old mathematician who had gone far since his associate professorship on the first faculty of Texas Technological college, Saturday was formally invested as Tech's fourth president.

100 years ago:

Lubbock is doing great work in the way of contributing to the storm stricken section of our State this week.