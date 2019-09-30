A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Monday after an object fell on him at a West Austin construction site, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 8700 block of FM 2244, near South Cuernavaca Drive and east of Texas 71, around 1:37 a.m.

The object that hit the man fell from an "elevated platform," medics said.

He was rescued with a forklift and rope lift system and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, medics said.

FINAL: Rescue Incident at 8700 block of FM 2244; Pt extracted via forklift & simple rope lift system. STARFlight transported 1 adult Male to DSMC w/critical life-threatening inj's from what is now reported as an item drop, onto the patient from an elevated platform. NOI available

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)September 30, 2019