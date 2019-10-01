Eva Jolly was born born Eva Ruth Talley, Oct. 3, 1919, in Shep, Texas. Her parents were William Thomas and Francis Talley. Eva was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Shep School, then went to Blackwell High School. She graduated in 1939 and was the first in her family to get a high school diploma.

She married Loyd V. (Boo) Byrd in 1941. Boo and Eva lived in Wingate and that is where they raised their family. The children are Kay, Jan and Von. Boo died in 1966. Eva was working at the Wingate School cafeteria at that time. After her husband died, she sought a different line of work and took nurse's aid courses. That was when she fell in love with the nursing profession and went to work at West Texas Medical Center in Abilene.

In 1970, Eva married Alvin Jolley of Sweetwater, Texas. They were married six weeks. He died of cancer also.

Following Von's graduation from Winters High School in 1971, Eva moved to Abilene. After a nursing career at West Texas Medical Center, she did some private sitting for different families.

Retirement came in 1982. It was then that became interested in Ham Radio. Several years passed, she enjoyed her retirement years. When she was 85, she decided it was time to move to a senior living place after living independently for many years. After five years at the University Place in Abilene, she was moved to the Winters Nursing Home to be closer to her daughter. She has been living there for 10 years. Eva enjoys parties, vising and giving the nurses a hard time if they don't do things as she was taught.

Eva's family tree is very large. Her three children are Kay Guy Stapler of Winters, Jan Grissom of Keller and Von Byrd of Abilene, ten grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

Eva's family is honoring her 100th birthday with a party from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Winters Church of Christ Fellowship building. Friends and family are invited to celebrate this milestone with her.