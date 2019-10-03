Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who they believe stole a computer and a basket of library books from the Westbank Library, 1309 Westbank Drive, last week.

Mary Jo Finch, library director, said staff discovered Sept. 26 that the computer from the book sale room had been stolen. Security footage from Sept. 25 showed a man entering the library 20 minutes before closing, going straight upstairs, taking the computer and putting it in his car.

Based on the footage, Finch said he then returned to the library where he joined a woman, who had a library shopping basket filled with books, on the first floor. The two then left the library with the books and the computer.

Finch told the Picayune Monday this isn't the first time a computer has been stolen from the book sale room.

Five weeks ago, the same computer was almost stolen by the same man, she said after looking at security footage.

A computer from the same room was stolen in December, but because it was during the holidays the library never found a suspect and instead replaced the computer and installed a security cable to prevent future theft.

“One of our volunteers discovered in August that computer was unplugged, but still cabled in,” Finch said. “We were pretty proud of that cable.”

The computer, located in an unattended upstairs room, is used by book sale room volunteers to research book donations that may have value beyond the depreciated cover price. The community donates thousands of books, which volunteers sort and price for sale, bringing in $18,000-$20,000 per year for the library, she said.

“Theft at the library is unusual,” Finch said. “Though certainly individual books do go missing sometimes, brazen theft like this is unusual and disheartening. We have been gratified to hear from our generous community members offering to help us with replacements, and we want everyone to know that we do have insurance. We are working on an inventory to help us identify which books were taken, and we are contacting used book sellers in case the books turn up.”

Finch said the library has replaced the desktop with a mini computer, which she said uses less power and can be locked away.

Neighbors on NextDoor have supplied possible identification of the two suspects. That information has been turned over to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.