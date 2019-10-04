WICHITA FALLS — Lubbock High’s Isaac Alonzo took the individual title while Monterey swept the boys and girls team crowns Thursday at the Rider Raider Classic.

Alonzo won his sixth straight race with a 5K time of 15 minutes, 46.73 seconds, as the Westerners finished third with 78 points. Spur’s Jorden Zarate was second with a time of 16:26 with Zage Barron crossing the finish line in 18:30.27 for 19th place.

Jason Perez timed a 17:55.28 for 15th place and Jordan Duarte had a 17th-best time of 18:07 for the Westerners.

The Plainsmen finished with Zimri Ramos (16:27.64), Luke Holt (16:47.97) and David Mora (16:57.09) placing at Nos. 3-5 to add to a team total of 31 points. Zaaron Gonzalez was 12th, finishing in 17:45.42. Roger Brooks (17:53.48) and Malachi Macias (17:53.94) followed at 13th and 14th, while Dalton Yeoman placed 18th in 18:07.69.

The Lady Plainsmen's Abigail Casanova earned an individual crown in 20:47.94 for a team score of 44 points. Teammates Kayden Crawford and Destini McWilliams followed in order with respective times of 21:07.11 and 21:30.74. Mirely Ordaz placed ninth (23:09.2) to pack scoring punch for Monterey.

The Lady Westerners were third with 55 points as Alyssa Singletary provided a third-place finish by clocking in at 21:30.74. Olivia Chen rounded out the top 10 with a time of 23:11.97 and Rayne Sanchez was two places behind with a 12th-best showing at 23:24.48.

Emily Santos was 17th and Sara Rodriguez was 20th with times of 23:50.34 and 24:47.84, respectively, for Lubbock High.

In the small schools race, Estacado's Freddy Ntazika took top honors, crossing the finish line in 18:05.43.

On the girls’ side, Jaidah Rocha’s ran the two-mile race in 14:05.76 for fifth and a Lady Matadors sixth-place team ended with 157 points.

Monterey is scheduled to compete in the Odessa Invitational next Thursday, while Lubbock High is off until the District 3-5A Meet on Oct. 19 at Mae Simmons Park.