Oct 5, 2019 at 12:13 AM


Stratford 43,  Perryton 13
Stratford     13 22 8 0 - 43
Perryton      0 7 6 0 - 13

S - Abraham Villegez 16 pass (Publio kick fail)
S - Brit McQitty 18 run (Publio kick)
S - Iuden Romero 37 pass (2 point conversion Iuned Romero run)
S - Iuden R. 62 run (Publio kick fail)
S - Abraham V. 10 pass (Publio kick)
S - Brit M. 2 run (Ty Mcbrad)
P - #26 81 yd. Kick return (kick good)
P - #10 13 yd. Run (kick fail)

Stratford    Perryton    
First downs:  20    9
Rushing:        339    171
Passing:         177    20
Total yards:   516    191
C-A-I:              14/27/2    4/14/2
Punts:              1/30    4/54
Penalties /yards lost: 6/60    8/90
Fumbles:


Andrews 27, Hereford 26
Andrews     10 8 3 6 - 27
Hereford      6 7 7 6 - 26

H - 27 yd. field goal Luis Loya
A - 40 pass #12 to #3 (Kick good)
H - 31 pass (Kick good)
A - 4 pass #12 to #3 ( 2 point conversion good)
H - 13 pass from Brit to Davis (Kick good)
H - 20 yd. Field goal
A - 2 run #12 (kick good)
H - 1run Cano (Kick failed)
A - 7 pass #12 to #1 (kick failed)

Andrews     Hereford

First downs:  19    18
Rushing:        91    81
Passing:         231    217
Total yards:   322    298
C-A-I:              26/35/0    17/33/1
Punts:              5/24    5/35
Penalties /yards lost: 13/135    16/135
Fumble: 2/1    2/0

Nazareth 70, Meadow 50

Nazareth 12 30 16 12 - 70
Meadow 16 14 14 6 - 50

First Quarter
M - Jordan Flores 19 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 36 run (point after failed)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 9 run (point after failed)
M - Isaiah Villegas 10 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)

Second Quarter
N - Luke Betzen 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Jordan Flores 50 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)
N - Luke Betzen 49 run (conversion failed)
M - Isaiah Villegas 37 run (conversion failed)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 8 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

Third Quarter
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 60 kickoff return (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Isaiah Villegas 2 run (conversion failed)
N - Kaden Cleavinger 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Jordan Flores 7 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)

Fourth quarter
N - Kaden Cleavinger 5 run (conversion failed)
M - Isaiah Villegas 34 run (conversion failed)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 6 run (conversion failed)

                              Nazareth      Meadow

First Downs                  26              18
Rush                            436           418
Pass                            40               13
Total                            436           431
C-A-I                           3-7-0        1-5-2
Punts                           None         None
Fumbles - lost              0-0            1-1
Penalties                     5-43          6-49

Wheeler 37, Gruver 30

Wheeler 12 6 13 6 - 37
Gruver 14 0 0 16 - 30

First Quarter
W - David Rascon 75 pass from Gustavo Andrade (kick failed)
G - Jalin Conyers 1 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)
G - Jalin Conyers 3 run (Creed Callaway two-point conversion run)
W - Gustavo Andrade 66 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

Second Quarter
W - Gustavo Andrade 30 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

Third Quarter
W - Hesston Marshall 83 run (Daniel Rascon kick)
W - Gustavo Andrade 26 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

Fourth Quarter
G - Creed Calloway 3 run (Hunter Haynes two-point conversion run)
W - Baldemar Gallardo 27 pass from Hesston Marshall (two-point conversion failed)
G - Carter Armes 70 pass from Jalin Conyers (Jalin Conyers two-point conversion run)

                                     Wheeler      Gruver

First Downs                       13              17
Rush                                  360           120
Pass                                  102            201
Total                                  462            321
C-A-I                                 2-4-0           10-27-1
Punts                              3-30.0 avg    6-32.0 avg.
Fumbles - lost                    0-0                  0-0
Penalties                           9-68               11-47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 