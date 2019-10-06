25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - In a troubling sign that many Americans have not benefited from the growing economy, the Census Bureau reported Thursday that the poverty rate in 1993 rose to its highest level in 10 years.

50 years ago:

GENEVA - The United States and the Soviet Union presented Tuesday a draft treaty to ban nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction from the sea bed.

75 years ago:

Information seeping eastward from West Coast ports disclosed the fighting men returning from the Pacific first are astounded, later deeply angered, by conditions which confront them here after service against the Japanese.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Interest in the nation's industrial situation, which is regarded as being critical because of increasing controversies between capital and organized labor, is centered here today.