One-hundred and twenty-six deaths. Twenty-six mass shootings between Memorial Day and Labor Day. From a 3-year-old in Miami to a 90-year-old in El Paso, the deaths spanned all ages. In three of the deadliest shootings assault style weapons were used. The suspects in all shootings were males. Across our country, this was a summer of violence. As with previous, and future, mass shootings, our state and federal governments have or will convene panels or committees to discuss the issue. They will talk, and nothing will be done. Republicans will call for improved mental health services, even though many of the perpetrators of such shootings are not clinically mentally ill. Democrats will call for gun control laws such as improved background checks, closing gun show loopholes, and red flag laws. Though improved gun control in and of itself will not cure this epidemic. Politicians will talk. Nothing will happen.

What we the people need to do is to demand action. Start with taking existing research into the causes of mass shootings, synthesizing the results, and developing solutions based on what we know, not on what we feel. Take, for instance, the belief that there were never mass shootings before Charles Whitman climbed the tower at the University of Texas on August 1, 1966, to shoot and kill 14 people, while injuring 31 others. We have had mass shootings in the United States since early in the 20th century. An upsurge started in the 1960s, but they remain, statistically, rare events. Gun violence, however, is now an epidemic. Particularly in low-income communities and communities of color. Those most impacted should be those contributing to developing and implementing solutions.

The questions to ask are not, “Should there be more gun control laws?” or “Should we improve mental health services?” The questions to ask are, “What are we going to do to reduce gun violence in the United States based on what we already know?” and “How are we going to identify and study elements of gun violence that have not been studied?” Politically this would seem to be a win-win solution, but Congress, under pressure from the NRA, first reduced funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then largely prohibited the CDC from studying gun violence. That must stop. We the people, not the NRA, must demand that Congress and state legislators act to address the root causes of gun violence in our state and nation. Which does not mean loosening existing laws. We have the moral and political responsibility to determine the causes of gun violence and mass shootings, and then to implement possible solutions to the epidemic of gun violence in our country.

We, as a people, must hold our elected leaders accountable. There are signs of hope, such as the ongoing actions of our youth starting in Parkland, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s vocal support for improved background checks. We should support and encourage the young men and women in Florida, Ohio, and across the country who have stepped forward to protect their future, as well as the future of those younger than themselves. We should support Lt. Gov. Patrick’s stance, regardless of his motives. We should be able to agree that determining the causes of gun violence and mass shootings is the beginning of addressing these two issues and acting to end the epidemic.

To paraphrase the epistle of James, “Words without action are dead.” We have heard from our elected leaders after each mass shooting that “Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Orlando, Parkland, Aurora, Las Vegas, Houston, El Paso, Dayton, Midland-Odessa.” We are well past the time to act. The issues of gun violence and mass shootings are solvable. While we may not stop all such acts, we can prevent many from happening. To do so, however, requires both the will and actions to identify the causes, and then to develop and implement possible solutions based on what we know to be true. To do less is to fail ourselves, our children, and those to come. The time to act is now.

Frank Goode is an Assistant Professor of Special Education at West Texas A&M University and a longtime resident of Lubbock.