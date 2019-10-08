Tony Ensor arrived in Amarillo determined to provide a quality product for a community long eager to welcome back minor league-affiliated baseball. To say he succeeded would be something of an understatement.

Ensor, the Sod Poodles’ president and general manager, made all the right moves on both the marketing and the personnel fronts, and the city’s Texas League franchise, the Sod Poodles, provided a memorable inaugural season in winning the league championship last month.

His leadership was recognized last week when he was tabbed the 2019 Bill Valentine Texas League Executive of the Year. The honor is named for Valentine, a Texas League Hall of Famer, and is decided by leaders of the eight teams in the league. Ensor, who has more than 30 years of experience in the game, received the recognition at the league’s annual postseason meetings in Seattle.

We couldn’t agree more with a choice that made Ensor the first Texas League Executive of the Year from an Amarillo club in the history of the award.

Off the field, Ensor did yeoman work connecting the franchise and the community, enjoying success through corporate sales, group sales, season ticket sales and a marketing plan that put the team on solid ground for the foreseeable future. On the field, his eye for talent helped assemble a 27-player roster built for success as part of the San Diego Padres’ immensely talented farm system.

“It’s a humbling honor to receive this award,” Ensor said in our story. “This is a testament to the hard work of our ownership, Elmore Sports Group, who entrusted me in leading this franchise, and to our young incredible staff, whose creativity and work ethic made this one of the best teams and brands in Minor League Baseball.”

In February 2018, Ensor built a close partnership with the City of Amarillo that included joint oversight of the construction of a $45.5 million state-art-of-the art ballpark, named Hodgetown, which is not only a jewel of a facility but also an anchor attraction for downtown. The park was online in time for the Sod Poodles’ April 8 home opener.

Thanks to Ensor’s work, the Sod Poodles’ brand quickly became well-recognized across the Panhandle and beyond, and team merchandise featuring the Sod Poodle logo has been purchased in all 50 states and a half-dozen countries.

Recognition streamed in throughout the team’s first season: The team was voted the Best Minor League Team Name by MLB Fox Sports, and its stadium was selected Best Double-A Ballpark by Ballpark Digest and was chosen by league peers for best visiting clubhouse, umpire clubhouse and best visiting team hotel.

Amarillo, with a rich and distinguished minor league baseball history, supported the team throughout the season with 40 sellouts, including 23 in a row, and averaged 6,200 fans per game. By year’s end, including playoff games, almost 450,000 fans came through the gates, the second best total in all of Double A. The team rewarded its loyal fans by defeating the Tulsa Drillers for the Texas League crown.

“To our fans, I can’t say enough to thank them for their passion and support that has created one of the most special homes for professional baseball in the country,” Ensor said.

Indeed, it’s the latest milestone in Amarillo’s first affiliated professional baseball season since 1982. We join in congratulating Tony Ensor on this recognition saluting baseball excellence on and off the field.