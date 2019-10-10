A 31-year-old man was sentenced Thursday morning to 15 years in prison after admitting to shooting and killing a man two years ago at a Central Lubbock park in what officials believe was a drug deal that went awry.

Stephen Joseph Buckley Jr. pleaded guilty to a lesser included charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury in the 137th District Court in connection with the July 10, 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Gomez at Wagner Park.

Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. He was initially charged with murder, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Buckley, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his July 12, 2017 arrest, will have to serve half of his sentence before he will be eligible to apply for parole.

Lubbock police responded to a call about a shooting at the park. Witnesses at the scene told police they saw two men fighting over a backpack. One of the men wrestled the other to the ground, shot him, tried to take the bag but couldn’t, shot him again and ran away with the bag, according to an arrest warrant.

A woman at the scene ran to the wounded man, later identified as Gomez, and provided first aid until EMS arrived and took him to University Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators found a bloody cellphone at the park they traced to Buckley, who they believe shot and killed Gomez, the warrant states.

The warrant does not disclose what was in the bag. Investigators later spoke with a friend of Buckley’s who said Buckley, who has a Washington state address, returned to Lubbock recently with marijuana he needed to sell.

Gomez’s brother later told investigators he arranged to meet with Buckley at the park to buy marijuana from him. He said he saw Buckley shoot his brother, according to a search warrant.

According to court documents in an unrelated case, investigators believe Gomez and his brother were meeting with another individual to buy 5 pounds of marijuana for $4,800. Gomez's brother reportedly met with Buckley two other times before, buying 2 pounds of marijuana on each occasion for $2,000 in each transaction.

Buckley was arrested in Levelland on July 11 about two hours after Lubbock police investigators identified him as a suspect in the shooting and sought the public’s help finding him.

Prosecutor Barron Slack said the plea deal factored in Gomez’s role in a scheme he and his brother allegedly plotted to rob Buckley of thousands of dollars worth of marijuana, which could have been raised as a defense during trial.

“It's not a question of did he shoot somebody,” he said. ”It's what was going on and why.”

However, the prison sentence was a result of the shooting happening at a popular public playground where families often play.

“One overriding concern I have is that whoever's doing what in that situation, is that you can't do this stuff at a park,” he said. “I don't care what side of it you're on. I don't care if you didn't intend for there to be violence. You didn't intend to get into something like that. I don't care. You can't do that in public, in that kind of environment, with guns. So there had to be some prison sentence for that general conduct.”

Federal prosecutors were also looking into charging Buckley depending on the outcome of the case. However, Slack told the court during the plea hearing that as part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors will not file charges against Buckley.

“There was tremendous federal pressure that helped prompt this particular plea,” said defense attorney David Guinn.

Slack said the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury satisfies the elements of the crime and addressed the potential legal defenses.

“Aggravated assault can encompass a death,” he said. “They're not mutually exclusive ideas, so what we're doing is looking at the totality of the situation, who did what and why, what was the understanding, what fault was on any and all sides of it. and legal defenses that relate to that background. that is not something superficial. That's a very important part of what goes on.”

A finding made by the court that Buckley used a deadly weapon in the slaying ensures that he will serve half of his prison term before he is eligible to apply for parole.

A victim impact statement from Gomez's mother was read aloud in court by a family member.

“He loved his family, he loved his sons and he loved me,” Eva Flores wrote. “God knew exactly what he blessed me with when he gave me Jose-Luis.”

Flores wrote that she still struggles with the loss of her son each day.

“A part of my heart is gone,” she wrote.

She told Buckley she would pray that he finds God and is remorseful.

“Because you only have to answer to God," she said.

Buckley did not speak in court other than to answer the judge’s question about his plea. But Guinn said his client regrets his actions.

He said Buckley didn’t set out to kill Gomez, but acted in self defense.

“He absolutely regrets the entire incident,” he said. “And expresses his condolences to a grieving family. He can only imagine the loss.”

Guinn described the episode as a tragedy as both families have lost sons to drugs.

“The only lesson in this is the drug business always wins," he said. "Everything in the game stays in the game. It affects everyone, even people who had nothing to do with it. There are kind families on both sides of this case affected by this tragedy."