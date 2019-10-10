In a Thursday morning email, Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan said he will release the audio of his surreptitious recording of his June 12 meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and then House Republican Caucus Chair Dustin Burrows of Lubbock next week ahead of the House Republican Caucus retreat at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin.

"As has been widely reported, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey have all requested that the recording of my meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen be released despite not listening to it themselves. This is the meeting in which Bonnen made a quid pro quo offer he hoped I couldn’t refuse," Sullivan wrote in the email. "By way of recap, the recording was made for my personal protection against Speaker Bonnen’s wild temper and publicly demonstrated propensity to lie."

"Certain statements by Speaker Bonnen could cause harm or embarrassment to individuals and their families, while other statements he made could be used by Democrats to undermine the GOP," Sullivan continued. "But because these Republican leaders continue to call for the recording to be made public and I have been given the green-light to do so by my legal team, later today I will announce that the audio will be released next week."

Sullivan's decision to make public audio of the meeting, which is the subject of an inquiry by the Texas Rangers requested in August by the House Investigating Committee, and a lawsuit by the Texas Democratic Party, which also seeks its release, will revive questions about Bonnen's future as speaker as the Republican members of the House gather together for the first time since the controversy exploded over the summer. The caucus retreat begins Thursday night, but the meat of the meeting is Friday when there an hour set aside for a behind-closed-doors discussion among the membership that will undoubtedly be dominated by discussion of a recording that many will by then have heard with their own ears for the first time.

On July 25, Sullivan posted on his organization’s Texas Scorecard site that, during the meeting, Bonnen had said “he would ensure Texas Scorecard reporters received House floor access in 2021 if we would lay off our criticism of the legislative session, not spend money from our affiliated PACs against certain Republicans, and — most shockingly — go after a list of other Republicans in the 2020 primary elections.” He said Burrows gave him the names of 10 GOP House members to oppose.

Sullivan said he rejected that deal.

In his email Thursday, Sullivan quoted Patrick on the Mark Davis Show: “I don’t buy this ‘I don’t want to hurt the Republican Party by not putting out the tape.’ This drip-drip-drip is hurting. And look, everyone in the Legislature believes this, almost, I mean, the governor, everybody has called for Michael to release the tape. And, again, this has nothing to do with Dennis [Bonnen}"

Bonnen also has been calling for release of the recording as has the House Democratic leadership.