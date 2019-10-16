AUSTIN

Several ways to learn

about development code

The city of Austin staff will host several education opportunities to learn about the first draft of the revised Land Development Code text and zoning map released Oct. 4.

Austin residents can schedule one-on-one appointments with city staff to learn how the code will affect their property or neighborhood. To schedule an appointment: austintexas.gov/ldc-participate.

An interactive exercise that encourages members of the public to test configurations of several zoning scenarios will run from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday on the third floor at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

Open houses will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile St.; and 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. Open houses will provide a walkable demonstration to educate and inform attendees of transition areas and missing middle housing types, transportation and parking, environment and flooding, housing and affordability and the code revision process moving forward.

Town halls will be offered, organized and hosted by each Austin City Council district representative. For a schedule of town halls: austintexas.gov/ldc.

SOUTH AUSTIN

TxDOT hosts open house

on Interstate 35 project

The Texas Department of Transportation will host an open house on the proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express South project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Akins High School, 10701 S. First St.

The open house will allow attendees the opportunity to review and comment on the proposed improvements. Attendees may come and go. Staff will be available to answer questions. Comments must be received on or before Nov. 1 to be a part of the official public workshop record.

PFLUGERVILLE

End of improvements

to Weiss Lane celebrated

The city of Pflugerville and Travis County will host a celebration of the completion of construction on Weiss Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday at the northwest corner of East Pflugerville Parkway and Weiss Lane.

Weiss Lane was widened from two lanes to four lanes with curb, gutter and drainage improvements from Wilbarger Creek to Cele Road. The southernmost portion of the road from Wilbarger Creek to East Pecan Street is a two-lane road with new shoulders. A traffic signal was installed at the corner of Weiss and Pecan and at East Pflugerville Parkway and Weiss to help with traffic flow.

In addition to widening the road, safety improvements include the replacement of all bridges from Pecan Street to Cele Road, and the addition of new turn lanes and shoulders. The project began with the reconstruction of the one-lane bridge near Pecan at Wilbarger Creek into a two-lane bridge.

Funding for this project came from bond projects beginning in 2014. This project is a cost-sharing safety project with Travis County.

ROUND ROCK

Hairy Man Festival

takes place Saturday

The 25th annual Hairy Man Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cat Hollow Park, 8600 O'Connor Drive.

The free festival will feature the Hairy Man 5K, Hairiest Man and costume contests, live music, food vendors, arts and craft booths and carnival games. Local nonprofits will raise money at their food and game booths. Festival T-shirts will be on sale.

For a schedule of events: bit.ly/2VLiDdK.

CREEDMOOR

Oktoberfest on Saturday

at Community Center

Oktoberfest will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Creedmoor Community Center, 12511 FM 1625.

The free festival will feature a pancake breakfast, parade, wildlife tours, live auction, cake walk, craft and food booths, games and a barbecue cookoff. Proceeds will benefit the community center and the surrounding park and playground areas.

For information: creedmoorcommunitycfa.org.

BUDA

Bike Rodeo on Saturday

at Stagecoach Park

The Buda Public Library will host a Bike Rodeo from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Stagecoach Park, 880 Main St.

The event will provide a course on bicycle safety and free children’s helmets while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees should bring their bicycle.

American-Statesman staff