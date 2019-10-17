Although the Rollingwood Women’s Club principles have guided the course for more than 60 years, incoming president Marnie Fitzgerald said there’s room for a new tradition to be added to the group’s successful recipe for its 2019-20 session.

Installed at the club’s Sept. 17 Wine and Cheese Season Kick-off Party, Fitzgerald will remain at the organization’s helm until May 2021. She had previously taken on many roles in the club since she became a member 10 years ago, but said she felt it was now “her turn, her duty, to take a leadership role.”

“I love where we live,” said Fitzgerald, who has resided in the city with her family for the past decade. “I love our community. The Women’s Club supports our community of Rollingwood in a way that’s unique and special.”

Speakers are featured at club meetings scheduled on the third Tuesday of the month, with this month’s session as an exception, Fitzgerald said. Set for Oct. 22, chocolatier Maggie Callahan, proprietor of Maggie Louise Confections, will focus on the career change she made mid-life. St. Louise House—a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to local women with children who are experiencing homelessness—is offered for members to individually make contributions by donating gift cards and stocking stuffers during the November philanthropy meeting. The group’s December function is slated to be a neighborhood holiday party, open to all adults in Rollingwood.

However, Fitzgerald cited the biggest change in her administration is extending the socializing portion of the evening meetings, allowing more newcomers to get to know the group and city.

“We’re really making our meetings less of a meeting and more of a social event,” she said.

The idea to make the sessions “less about the speaker, less about the meeting and really more about a social hour” emanated as a request from the club members, Fitzgerald said.

“We have wine and snacks, and it’s a real fun evening out for the women of Rollingwood to get together, (to) talk and have some fun,” she said. “I think our neighborhood is growing with new members. Our meetings are a great way to meet other neighbors, meet other mothers with children in the same age group. Even if you’ve been a member for decades, it’s always nice to get together with your neighbors and have some social time.”

The group helped Fitzgerald fit in, joining the club after she relocated to the area.

“I had moved from California and wanted to meet other people in Rollingwood,” Fitzgerald said. “I had small children at the time.”

She said her next-door neighbor, Amy Rung, introduced her to the club, taking Fitzgerald as her guest to a meeting. She said she met many welcoming and inviting women, easing her transition to the area.

Fitzgerald also cites the group’s diversity as a plus for its membership.

“Yes, it was great to meet other young mothers and get that feedback about schools and playdates and girls nights out, but there are also so many older members—women who had been in the neighborhood for decades,” she said. “And, it’s so nice to have a big mix of people, all kinds of age groups with all kinds of stories and backgrounds. That was really a positive for me.”

Longtime club member and former City Council Alderwoman Shanthi Jayakumar agrees.

“With new young families moving in, there is renewed interest in the club, and the cycle continues,” Jayakumar said.

The club rotates its meetings among members’ homes and is active August through May. Dues are $20 for the season, and the club currently has about 80 paid members, with its goal this year of posting 150 paid members, Fitzgerald said.

Funds raised by the group fulfill its mission to support the beautification of Rollingwood’s public spaces, including its parks and City Hall. The club’s annual Life is Good in The Wood 5K, its largest fundraising program, will be conducted this spring for a 17th season. This program raised $5,200 in 2019 from local sponsors and registered participants. A Fourth of July parade, party and benefit raffle, begun in 1978, is again scheduled for 2020, and the membership will vote at its Jan. 21 meeting on the entity or project that will be the designated beneficiary of all of the fundraising events, Fitzgerald said. That meeting will be held at City Hall.

“If you live in Rollingwood, if you’re new to the neighborhood or have lived here for 25 years, please join us,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a fun night out with your neighbors, a time to socialize and even learn something new.”