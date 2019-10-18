Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! We love a Friday, especially when the weather will be nice.

Skies will be sunny during the day with a high temperature near 82 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Even though the high is warm, pack a jacket because temperatures were only 53 degrees around 6:10 a.m.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 64 degrees at night as skies become increasingly cloudy, forecasters said.

The weekend will be warm and dry until a chance of rain on Sunday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a patchy drizzle in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a high near 91. A 20% chance of rain will exist after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, mostly after 8 p.m., and a low around 66. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 79. West winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts and will become north in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 80. Clear at night with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 84.