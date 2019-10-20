NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Register for Wednesday's

Aging & Innovation Summit

The third annual ATX Aging and Innovation Summit will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center, 5330 Bluffstone Lane.

The summit will feature regional and national perspectives exploring themes of equity, diversity and intergenerational community engagement with a goal of expanding aging innovation and implementation in Austin. The audience will include entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, city leaders, business leaders, nonprofits, seniors, caregivers and individuals interested in the aging conversation.

Presentations will cover the impact of women entrepreneurs in the aging space, new ideas in housing design, information and trends related to CBD, results of the Aging Services Council's recent five-county needs assessment of people over age 60 and emergency preparedness for those aging in place.

The keynote speaker will be Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at Dell Medical School. Her presentation, titled, "Assuring Optimal Health for All Older Adults in Austin," will begin the event.

To register: bit.ly/2P5d08V.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Legal clinic offered

Friday for veterans

Metroplex Veterans Legal Services will conduct a free Veteran’s Will-A-Thon legal clinic at 2 p.m. Friday at the law offices of Holland and Knight, 111 Congress Ave, Suite 540.

Attorneys will provide legal counsel and advice to veterans for simple estate planning, including wills, powers of attorney, declaration of guardian and directives to physicians.

The goal of the clinic is to provide free legal counsel and advice to low income, unemployed, homeless, disabled, elderly or at risk for homelessness veterans for outstanding traffic tickets, warrants from tickets and driver’s license issues caused by tickets, child support modification, expunction of criminal arrests and combat related special compensation.

The clinic is open to veterans and active duty service members in Texas, with either a VA ID card or a CAC card or DD214 with a honorable, general or general under honorable discharge.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Mental health workshop

scheduled on Thursday

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free workshop from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday for people who have loved ones with a mental health diagnosis.

The workshop, which will be at Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., will teach participants about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources.

Registration is required at namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

ROUND ROCK

Play For Fall fundraiser

takes place Friday

The Play For Fall Fundraising Event will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Play For All Park, 151 N. A.W. Grimes Blvd.

Those with special needs and their families will be able to enter the park beginning at 6 p.m. with a special needs ticket. The event will include trick-or-treating, a movie and Halloween-themed activities.

For tickets: roundrocktexas.gov/playforfall.

GEORGETOWN

Halloween Festival

at Community Center

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host its 25th annual Halloween Festival from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

The festival will feature a carnival, pumpkin painting, barrel train, trick-or-treat village, touch-a-truck, costume contest, music and food vendors. Some fees apply to activities. The costume contest will be broken into age groups of 2 and younger, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-10.

For information: parks.georgetown.org/halloween-festival.

BASTROP

Wellness Fair takes place

Thursday at Hampton Inn

The Bastrop Wellness Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn and Suites Bastrop, 240 S. Hasler Blvd.

Attendees can check up on their health, sign up for a gym membership and try healthy recipes. The event will be presented by the Bastrop County Business Owners Association, Encompass Health and Rogue Prosthetics.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran George C. Carruthers of San Marcos turned 96 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff