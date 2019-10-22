BROWN COUNTY TEEA ACHIEVEMENT DAY OCT. 23

Brown County TEEA Achievement Day will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Early Chamber of Commerce. Topics include Teach-n-learn, winter gardening, home safety for all, personal safety, use it or lose it, and cooking with pressure.

ARROW CHILD AND FAMILY MINISTRIES OPEN HOUSE OCT. 24

Arrow Child & Family Ministries will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1 Center Avenue, Suite 200 in Brownwood. There will be refreshments and door prizes including a grand prize $100 value family fun pack. Arrow Child & Family Ministries makes an impact through its Traditional Foster Care, Foster-to-Adopt and Professional Foster Care Programs.

HAUNTED TRAIL AT STAGECOACH STATION VENUES OCT. 25-26

Stagecoach Station Venues and Project Graduation of Early High School will be sponsoring a "haunted experience" with "The Haunted Trail" on Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 to 11 p.m. Visitors will be guided through the Haunted Trail while meeting some unsavory characters and mysteries from long ago. Admission is $10. Concessions will be available. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at stagecoachstationvenues.com/events. For more information call 325-200-8198. Stagecoach Station Venues, 400 Old Comanche Road, Early (behind the mall). Park at the mall and walk across ... if you are brave enough!

MAY'S 15TH ANNUAL FALL FUN FEST OCT. 26

The May Community Center will hold its 15th annual Fall Fun Fest 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. This will be a fundraiser to benefit the May Community Center. There will be fun for all ages and prizes for every participant. Some of the activities that are planned are “goldfish” ping-pong ball toss, fishing pond, basketball toss, a cake/cookie walk, Bingo, raffles, and others. A great food concession will have a variety of delicious foods available, so come out for supper. There will be hotdogs, chili dogs, pizza, bowls of stew, beans, and chili with cornbread and /or crackers, Frito pie, and nachos; also, tea, coffee, bottled water, cold drinks, and pie by the slice. Everyone (young and young at heart) is welcome to come dressed in funny costumes and have an evening of fun, food, and fellowship. If you would like to donate cookies, cake, pie, or a bag of candy, just bring it to the center any time Friday or Saturday.

BANGS MDD FREE FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT OCT. 26

The Bangs MDD will be offering a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the events center. Hocus Pocus will be shown. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

YOUNG LEADERS OF BROWN COUNTY FALL MOVIE NIGHT OCT. 26

The Sixth Annual Young Leaders of Brown County Fall Movie Night, featuring Casper the Friendly Ghost, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Riverside Park. Free popcorn pizza and drinks will be available.

EIGHTH ANNUAL TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL OCT. 31

The Eighth Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting will be held at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Area businesses and organizations will offer candy, goodies, games and other fun activities free of charge to area residents. Also included during the event will be a Halloween Costume Contest sponsored by Matthew Williams State Farm. The contest will offer cash prizes in the categories of most creative costume, best couple costume, best family costume, best group costume, cutest baby costume and best children's costume. Entry forms for the costume contest are available at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce - 600 E. Depot Street or online at BrownwoodChamber.org. The yellow train will be available for rides to Downtown Brownwood for additional trick-or-treating at participating businesses. Area businesses are encouraged to set up an activity booth during the Trick or Treat Trail to offer free games and candy to those in attendance. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.

16th ANNUAL OWENS TRADE DAY NOV. 2

The 16th Annual Owens Trade Day Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Owens Education Clubhouse at the intersection of U.S Highway 183 and CR 405. There will be a bake sale and barbecue lunch as well. For more information, call 325-217-4431.

MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT EVENT NOV. 5

To observe Medicare Open Enrollment, the Area Agency on Aging of West Central Texas has teamed with Brownwood Senior Center to give you a chance to learn about Medicare Part D prescription plans for 2020 and to get more information about Medicare and services offered in the community. Join them for The Medicare Open Enrollment event (Lights, Camera, Enroll!) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Brownwood Senior Center located at 110 S. Greenleaf. For the best plan comparison, please bring your Medicare card and current list of prescriptions. For questions and details please call the Area Agency on Aging at 325-793-8417.

GIRL SCOUTS ARCHERY TRAINING NOV. 9

Archery training is open to all Girl Scouts Brownie age and older from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 2500 11th Street in Brownwood. The fee is $10 per girls and snacks will be provided.

GIRLS HE AND ME DANCE NOV. 15

The Girl Scouts He and Me Dance, open to Girl Scouts of all ages, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at 901 Avenue B. The them this year is Candy Shop. Dress up and bring your best guy and dance the evening away. The cost is $5 a couple and registration is due by Nov. 4.