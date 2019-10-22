Waxahachie at Grand Prairie

What: District 7-6A

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Records: Waxahachie 1-6, 0-4; Grand Prairie 0-7, 0-4

Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM

Last year: Grand Prairie won 20-6

Last week: Waxahachie lost to Mansfield 56-30; Grand Prairie lost to DeSoto 59-7

Players to watch: Waxahachie: WR Brandon Hawkins Jr., QB DJ Hollywood; Grand Prairie: RB Tylexius Straughter, WR Savion Red

Update: The Indians remain mathematically alive for the playoffs but would need to win their final 3 games and get some help along the way… The Indians scored almost certainly their fastest points in school history, tackling the return man in the end zone for a safety with no time elapsed on the opening kick … Grand Prairie is averaging 6.57 points per game with a season high of 14 against rival South Grand Prairie.

Midlothian at Burleson

What: District 5-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Burleson Stadium

Records: Midlothian 5-2, 3-2; Burleson 5-3, 3-3

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522

Last year: Midlothian won 34-23

Last week: Midlothian was idle; Burleson lost to Everman 45-28

Players to watch: Midlothian: RB Darren Greeson, QB Nicholas de los Santos; Burleson: n/a

Update: With 5 teams jumbled in the middle of the district standings, this game is huge in determining which will stay in strong contention for the playoffs … De los Santos led Midlothian in rushing in the last game 2 weeks ago vs. Everman … The Elks have lost 3 in a row after opening the year 5-0.

Dallas Conrad at Red Oak

What: District 6-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Billy Goodloe Stadium

Records: Conrad 1-6, 1-3; Red Oak 6-1, 4-0

Last year: Red Oak won 63-6

Last week: Conrad beat Dallas Jefferson 21-17; Red Oak beat Dallas Adamson 70-0

Players to watch: Conrad: WR Tony King, QB Isaiah Ferguson; Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer

Update: Red Oak holds at No. 8 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5ADivision II Top 10 rankings this week … The Hawks would clinch a playoff berth with a win … Conrad’s Ferguson and King connected 4 times for 120 yards and 2 TDs in the Chargers’ win against Jefferson.

Crandall at Midlothian Heritage

What: District 9-4A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: MISD Multipurpose Stadium

Records: Crandall 5-2, 2-0; Heritage 4-3, 2-0

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Last year: Heritage won 55-17

Last week: Crandall beat Life Waxahachie 35-8; Heritage beat Athens 75-42

Players to watch: Crandall: n/a; Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson

Update: The winner of this game will claim sole possession of first place in 9-4A (I) … Heritage posted some eye-popping numbers on offense as Sumbler surpassed the 1,500-yard passing mark for the season and increased his TD total to 18.

Mabank at Life Waxahachie

What: District 9-4A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mustang Stadium

Records: Mabank 6-1, 1-1; Life 5-2, 1-1

Last year: Life won 45-26

Last week: Mabank beat Quinlan Ford 21-0; Life lost to Crandall 35-8

Players to watch: Mabank: n/a; Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley

Update: The Mustangs galloped out to an 8-0 early lead, but the rest of last Friday belonged to Crandall as Life turned the ball over 6 times … Mabank scored all 3 of its TDs against Quinlan Ford in the second quarter last week.

Ferris at Venus

What: District 4-4A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Ferris 1-7, 0-2; Venus 1-6, 0-1

Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM

Last year: Ferris won 69-6

Last week: Ferris lost to Glen Rose 34-15; Venus lost to Hillsboro 69-0

Players to watch: Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Jeremiah Harrison; Venus: QB Blane Parks, WR Luke Schaefer

Update: Harrison rushed 12 times for 100 yard and a TD in a bright spot for the Yellowjackets last week … Venus turned the ball over 4 times on the night, had a punt blocked and was held to just 15 total yards in the first half against Hillsboro.

Maypearl at West

What: District 9-3A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Trojan Stadium

Records: Maypearl 3-4, 1-2; West 2-6, 2-2

Last year: West won 35-0

Last week: Maypearl was idle; West lost to Whitney 48-7

Players to watch: Maypearl: RB/DE Grant Hamby, WR/DB Lex Lewis; West: QB Landon Edwards, RB Grant Davis

Update: Maypearl and West are tied for fourth place in the loss column with 2 district setbacks apiece, making this game a crucial one for playoff contention … West turned the ball over twice in Whitney’s red zone in the first half to dig a 28-7 halftime hole.

Scurry-Rosser at Palmer

What: District 7-3A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Scurry-Rosser 3-4, 1-3; Palmer 7-0, 4-0

Last year: Palmer won 39-0

Last week: Scurry-Rosser beat Dallas Gateway Charter 50-32; Palmer beat Edgewood 41-16

Players to watch: Scurry-Rosser: QB Jaxon Jonas, WR Terrell Blanton; Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree

Update: The Bulldogs can clinch a playoff berth with a win this week, but only if both Mildred and Rice also lose … Palmer holds at No. 10 in this week’s DCTF 3A Division II rankings.

Itasca at Italy

What: District 8-2A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Gladiator Coliseum

Records: Itasca 3-4, 1-2; Italy 5-3, 3-1

Last year: Italy won 42-0

Last week: Itasca was idle; Italy beat Axtell 41-0

Players to watch: Itasca: n/a; Italy: WR Cahl Horn, QB Jayden Saxon

Update: Italy’s Horn made it into the state record books against Bruceville-Eddy with 339 receiving yards, the 10th-most all-time in a single game … The Gladiators can clinch a playoff berth this week with a victory, plus a Riesel loss to Axtell.

Milford at Penelope

What: District 11-1A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Wolverine Field

Records: Milford 5-2, 0-0; Penelope 3-3, 0-0

Last year: Milford won 48-0

Last week: Both teams were idle

Players to watch: Milford: QB Ricky Pendleton, WR Ka’charo Cook; Penelope: n/a

Update: Milford remains at No. 5 in this week’s DCTF 1A Division I rankings … The Bulldogs received a scare from Calvert at home in their last outing, but pulled out a 36-30 overtime win to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Avalon at Coolidge

What: District 11-1A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Coolidge Yellow Jacket Athletic Complex

Records: Avalon 7-0; Coolidge 5-2

Last year: Coolidge won 70-30

Last week: Both teams were idle

Players to watch: Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton; Coolidge: RB Torrey Hoover, WR Eric Walker

Update: Avalon’s Padron, who has accounted for 40 TDs by himself, is just 3 yards away from eclipsing 1,000 passing yards on the year and is already over that mark in rushing … Hoover rushed for 242 yards and 3 TDs in Coolidge’s last game, a 63-40 in over Oakwood.