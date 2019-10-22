JV

The JV Jaguar football team extended their district record to 2-0 Thursday night with a big win against Athens by a score of 27-8. The Jaguars ran the ball very well led by Ty Taylor who had over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. The offensive line and fullbacks led the way with great blocking, led by Connor Powell, Matthew Coonrod and Caleb Hall. Luke Ledbetter threw two touchdown passes on the night to Reese Wuensch and Josh Manley. Manley had multiple catches on the night and also added 35 yards rushing as well.

The JV Jag defense played their most physical game of the year. The defensive line was very stout led by Jacob Womack. Womack was the heart and soul all night for the Jag defense leading that group to a fantastic effort. Linebacker Samuel Sinclair had double digit tackles and played very well from sideline to sideline. The secondary held their own with multiple pass break ups led by Trevor Atwell. Christian Molina had a huge interception in the 4th quarter and also added 3 extra points. Molina also had an onside kick recovered by Sam Flores.

Freshmen Red

The Heritage 9th Red football team won in fashion against Athens, with the final score being 48-22. The Jaguars where explosive on offense led by Hunter Trojacek and the rest of the offensive linemen. Xavier Moten came up huge in the pass game as he hauled in three touchdowns behind the arm of Kaden Brown. Zane Montelongo and DT McCoy added more scores for the jaguars. Markeith Bell recovered an onside kick that increased momentum early on for the Jaguars. The defense was led by linebackers Damian Alexander and Jake Howard who caused havoc for the Hornets. Mitchell Nicholas and Sirluke Tante came up big on defense with tackles for losses. Brown had some key plays of his own on the defensive side of the ball, by making some key tackles. The 9th Red football moves to 6-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in district. They will play on the road next week in Crandall.

Freshmen Chrome

The Freshman Chrome team fought hard against Lake Ridge in a game that ended with a 27-6 loss. The Jags played with great effort, but just came up short. Luke Howard punched in the score. On defense, Rylan Caldwell forced a fumble and made some big tackles for loss. Mason O’Neal played hard with great runs and effort on both sides. The Jags will play The Colony on the road at 4:00 next Thursday.