Linda Marie Usher, age 66, passed away on October 19, 2019, in Dallas, Texas, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was the eldest of four children born to Edith Elizabeth McLennan and Earl Statum Usher on April 19, 1953, in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended Withrow High school in Cincinnati, OH, and Freeman High School in Richmond, VA, where she graduated with honors before deciding to attend Auburn University in Alabama.

After graduating with an accounting degree in 1975, she worked in public accounting in Birmingham, Alabama, where she earned her CPA license. While working for a repertory therapy company in Birmingham as an Assistant Controller, she attended night school at The University of Alabama in Birmingham.

There Linda met Michael Kennedy, her loving husband of thirty-eight years. They married in Birmingham, Alabama on April 11, 1981, and relocated to Dothan, Alabama. While living in Dothan, Linda earned a Master’s in Business with Honor at Troy State University. She had two wonderful children, Rodrick (born 1983) and Rosalinda (born 1986), that she was very devoted to.

Linda had a talent for sewing, which she learned from her Mom that allowed her to make almost all of their clothes for many years. She had a keen eye for detail and furthered her trade to crafting many exquisite porcelain dolls.

Linda was of strong Baptist faith, and it was important to her to transfer these Christian values to her children and four grandchildren. She was always active and loved being outdoors in the sun, swimming, or spending hours arranging her garden. Animals loved Linda and followed her wherever she went, but her strongest connection was with cats.

Those who met Linda will remember how kind and genuine she was and how she could always put a smile on your face. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Linda and her family were long term residents of Plano, TX, and eventually relocated to the Ellis County area in 2005.

Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Kennedy; children, Rodrick Kennedy and Rosalinda Kennedy; grandchildren, Roxsana, Jesse, Rosabella, and Jagger English. Also survived by her brother, James Usher. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Earl Usher.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas.