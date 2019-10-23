WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump drew harsh criticism from Texas Democrats for his tweet Tuesday comparing the impeachment process to a lynching.

"All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!" Trump tweeted, in part.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, who was the first lawmaker to call for Trump’s impeachment within months of his inauguration, had an especially emotional response on the House floor.

"I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes," said the usually soft-spoken Green. "I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment. How dare he do this? Does he not know the history of lynching in this country?"

Directing himself to Trump, Green compared the president’s language to the Ku Klux Klan. "If you continue to weaponize racism and bigotry, this makes you no better than those who were screaming ‘blood and soil, Jews will not replace us.’ ... It makes you no better than those who wear hoods and white robes! Do you not understand what you’re doing to this country?"

Lynching, which usually refers to a hanging without a trial, became alarmingly prevalent for much of the century after the Civil War as some whites reacted to perceived crimes by African Americans by applying racist mob justice, especially in the South. According to the NAACP, nearly 5,000 people were lynched in the U.S. between 1882 and 1968, including 3,446 African Americans.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, told the American-Statesman, "President Trump’s latest whiny tantrum — complaining that this well-justified impeachment inquiry is in any way comparable to the systemic, brutal torture of mostly African Americans by lynching — represents only another attempt to distract attention from his admitted wrongdoing. It won’t work."

And U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, told Trump in a tweet: "Stop trying to use this racist language to try to incite violence and distract the American people from the real truth — you abused the power of the highest office for your personal gain. You are a criminal."

Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso Democratic congressman now running for president, also issued a hard-hitting tweet. "The legacy of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, and suppression is alive and well in every part of this country — including in the White House where the president is a white supremacist," O’Rourke said.

Texas GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, however, defended Trump.

Cruz, speaking with a Politico reporter, said the term carries "significant historical freight," but added, "the connotation the president is carrying forward is a political mob seeking an outcome regardless of facts. And that I think is an objectively true description of what is happening in the House right now."

Cornyn said Trump’s comment was "hyperbole, and some people might find it offensive."

Asked if he was one of the people who would find it offensive, Cornyn said, "Listen, I've got a pretty high threshold when it comes to being offended around here or I would be offended all day every day."