Environmental Inspections conducted by the Lubbock Environment Health Department during the week that ended Oct. 24.

NO CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Luckie’s Quick Mart, 6002 Slide Rd.

ONE CRITICAL VIOLATION

• Lonestar Event Center, 602 E. 19th St. – observed dirty floor in bar area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

TWO OR MORE CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Lonestar Event Center, 602 E. 19th St. – observed certified food manager’s valid certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Corrected by 12/17/19. Observed no posting of employee handwashing advisories at the time of inspection. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Los Amigos Restaurant, 5001 34th St. – observed utensils stored in soiled container. Corrected on site. Observed overflow of water outside of facility. Note: plumber has been called for repair. Corrected by 10/17/19. Observed damaged containers and gaskets. Observed soiled gaskets on reach-in cooling units. Observed missing ceiling tiles above freezer in dining room. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Kwik Stop Convenience Store, 4719 58th St. – observed clean utensils stored in soiled container. Corrected on site. Observed open package of hotdogs with expired date-mark. Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed unsealed wood cabinet under soda machine. Observed tape used on ice containers. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed uncovered single-service items being stored under soda station. Observed soiled area under three-compartment sink, soiled reach-in cooling units, soiled gaskets and soiled nacho machine. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• St. Patrick’s Church, 1603 Cherry – observed inadequate sanitation practices. Observed improper employee handwashing. Good hygiene practices not observed. Observed hose stored in mop sink while not in use. Corrected on site. Observed soiled ceiling tiles in dry storage area. Observed unsound table used in kitchen area. Observed single-service items used improperly. Observed mop stored improperly and not air drying. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 4624 34th St. – observed improper storage of ready-to-eat food items. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed medications stored over prep table. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Corrected on site. Observed damaged booth seats throughout facility. Observed soiled and damaged floors, walls, ceiling and food service areas. Observed soiled gasket on reach-in cooling unit and soiled vent hood. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed facility employees lacking required food handler certifications or certifications found expired at the time of inspection. Corrected by 12/16/19.

• Lonestar Oyster Bar, 5116 58th St. – observed improper storage of ready-to-eat food items. Observed soiled utensils stored on prep table. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed damaged kitchen utensils. Observed improper thawing of raw beef. Observed improper use of single-service items. Corrected on site. Observed soiled wall and floor near three-compartment sink. Observed soiled exterior of reach-in cooling unit. Observed container stacked while wet. Observed box of food stored on floor of walk-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Thai Thai, 5018 50th St. – observed possible cross contamination. Observed soiled drawer storing clean utensils. Observed unlabeled spray bottle containing toxic liquid. Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed knife stored improperly. Observed single-service items used improperly. Corrected on site. Observed damaged kitchen utensils and containers. Observed tape being used to repair prep table. Observed food stored on floor of walk-in cooling unit. Observed soiled vents and gaskets on reach-in cooling unit. Observed soiled floor under three-compartment sink and dish-sanitation area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Howard Johnson Inn, 5108 I-27 – observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed no date-marking on milk currently being used in facility. Observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Observed no thermometer in cooling unit. Observed facility not sanitizing utensils being used for food service. Corrected by 10/18/19. Observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Observed facility employees lacking required food handler certifications at the time of inspection. Corrected by 12/18/19. Observed no paper towels or soap at hand sink. Observed utensils kept in handwashing sink. Note: hand sink is for handwashing only. Observed utensils and cleaning supplies stored in three-compartment sink. Observed soiled towels being used to dry dishes at three-compartment sink. Corrected on site. Observed hole in ceiling over three-compartment sink. Observed floor under three-compartment sink found soiled. Observed soiled counter under juice dispenser. Observed soiled interior of microwave. Observed no posting of employee handwashing advisories at the time of inspection. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Tommy’s Famous Burgers, 117 University Ave. – cold hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed multiple spoiled lemons stored with fresh lemons. Observed possible cross-contamination. Observed employee using bare hands to handle ready-to-eat burger. Good hygiene practices not observed. Observed laundry detergent stored in kitchen area with food service items. Observed cooling unit not maintaining adequate temperatures at the time of inspection. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed personal employee food and drinks stored on food prep surface. Corrected on site. Observed damaged gasket on walk-in cooling unit. Observed heavily soiled fan and walk-in cooling unit. Observed no rubber coving between floor and wall. Observed mop stored in soiled mop bucket while not in use and not properly air drying. Corrected by next routine inspection.