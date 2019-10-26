By A-J Media

Lubbock Community Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein: The Mel Brooks Musical” Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and Nov. 7-10, at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 511 Ave. K.

Based on the book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by comedy genius Brooks, the story revolves around the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen"), who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania.

With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.

"It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Directed by Leah Tyson Houchin, with musical direction by Annie Burge and choreography by Molly Roberts and Sulma Benitez, this LCT production features a cast of local talent including Travis Burge as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Patrick Jones as The Monster, Eli Kollman as the doctor’s sidekick Igor, and the doctor’s lab assistant Inga, portrayed by Natalie Stanislaus.

Other main characters include Elizabeth Benning, portrayed by Michele Tarbox; Frau Blucher, portrayed by Marla Maresca; Inspector Kemp, portrayed by Daniel Ballard; The Hermit, portrayed by Sean Jones; and Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein, portrayed by Randy Cook.

Co-sponsored by South Plains Forensics and Kimberly Ansolabehere Designs, this stage production is every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, “Young Frankenstein” has all the of panache of the 1974 screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.

It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," “Young Frankenstein” is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $20 seniors and students.