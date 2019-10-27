How does winning a cool $10,000 right before the holidays sound?

Locally owned radio stations KSTV AM and KSTV FM are kicking off the fourth annual “Shop Local” campaign aimed at encouraging residents to spend their money locally as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

“This is designed to keep leakage of local shopping dollars from leaving our area and going to the Metroplex,” said KSTV’s Bob Haschke. “The majority of local businesses that participated last year saw the value of this and have jumped on board for this fourth year promotion.”

Here is how it works: Participating businesses will give shoppers a numbered ticket for every $10 they spend, up to $1,000 on any daily transaction.

“This incentivizes shoppers to spend their holiday dollars with businesses that give them a chance to win $10,000,” Haschke said. “Obviously, the more tickets you have, the greater your odds are to win the money. Additionally, folks can walk into any of the businesses that are participating and receive one free ticket per day, just for asking. There is no purchase necessary to participate.”

Last year’s $10,000 winner was Andrea Patterson. She received her winning ticket at Woods Furniture and Mattress Gallery.

The contest will run from Oct. 28 - Dec. 16.

The drawing for the $10,000 winner will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Birdsong Amphitheater in Stephenville City Park.

“The businesses will bring all the matching tickets to the park and we will draw from that group,” Haschke said. “The winner must be present to win and they have five minutes to present the winning ticket before another is drawn.

“We encourage all our local residents who participate to create a spreadsheet of their numbers, so it is easy to ascertain whether one of their numbers has been drawn.”

For a list of participating businesses, visit www.kstvfm.com.