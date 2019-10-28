Two people are reported dead and at least 14 injured after gunfire broke out at a late-night party in Greenville, Texas, meant to celebrate Texas A&M University-Commerce’s homecoming, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

No suspects were reported in custody as of Sunday evening, but officials believed there was a single shooter using a handgun. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks told reporters early Sunday that law enforcement was having difficulty locating a suspect since there are no surveillance cameras at the venue where the shooting occurred. He said he didn’t believe the public was in any danger.

Buddy Oxford, chief deputy of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, held a news conference just before 5 a.m. where he said there’s not yet a description of the shooter. There were roughly 750 people at the event, which officials said may have been linked to a fraternity. About 20 people have already been questioned about the shooting, Meeks said, though many questioned what they saw and were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect.

“It appalls me that, as many folks that were there, [they] have not been able to give us a better description of this shooter,” Meeks told reporters during a news conference.

While Oxford did not have information regarding the severity of injuries, Medical City Plano spokeswoman Melissa Sauvage told The Associated Press that the hospital received three victims of the shooting. All were in critical condition.

The party was about 18 miles from the A&M-Commerce campus and wasn’t a university-sanctioned event, Oxford said. Greenville is about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

According to The Dallas Morning News, video posted online showed some of the carnage, with at least one victim receiving CPR and others screaming in the background.

At the end of a Dallas vigil Sunday evening for a victim of the shooting, NBC 5 reported, police responded after shots were fired. No injuries were immediately reported.