The man accused of burning down the building that housed the Smithville Railroad Museum, the chamber of commerce and visitor center was indicted by a Bastrop County grand jury last week.

Alfred Nealy was arrested days after police say he broke into and torched the building during the early morning hours on March 24. At 2 a.m., the town’s two patrolling police officers noticed a burning smell and followed the scent to the center of town, where they found smoke billowing from the 30-year-old structure. Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders, who is also a volunteer firefighter, heard the alarm and pulled up a firetruck.

But it was too late. The building was fully engulfed, with 10-foot tall flames snaking out of all windows and into the air, officials said. The $82,000 building was deemed a total loss, nearly three months after it had undergone a $10,000 renovation.

Smithville Police Chief Mike Maugere said evidence connecting Nealy to the crime was found through search warrants executed on his home and vehicle as well as video footage from the chamber’s exterior surveillance camera, which showed a man police believe is Nealy in a grey hoodie and blue jeans breaking into the building through a window using a crow bar then exiting about a minute later before smoke began to waft from inside.

Police said Nealy stayed in the vicinity of the building while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and spoke to some of the officers on scene.

Court records show Nealy has an extensive criminal history in Bastrop County, including arrests for arson and burglary. A 1992 arson charge against Nealy was dismissed in 1996 after prosecutors declined to try the case, records show. In 2001, 2002 and 2003, Nealy did not contest or pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation or burglary of a building charges, records show.

Firefighters were able to save about 85% of the museum’s artifacts, though many suffered smoke and water damage, Smithville Chamber of Commerce Director April Daniels said after the fire. The items that were lost, however, are likely irreplaceable — lanterns, file cabinets, old photographs and a large antique desk that survived a fire that destroyed Smithville’s original railroad depot in 1967.

Nealy was one of 49 people who were indicted this month by a Bastrop County grand jury for crimes including online impersonation, credit card abuse and forgery.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony that is delivered by a grand jury after considering evidence that is presented by a prosecutor. It is not a verdict of guilt.

This month, the grand jury indicted:

• Lakenya Alexander, credit card abuse.

• Melinda Avelar, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

• Jordan Barron, failure to register as a sex offender.

• Michael Bryant, unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Jamichael Carter, theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

• Connie Castillo, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Alice Castimore, credit card abuse.

• Viola Clemons, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

• James Cooke, online impersonation of a person.

• Devon Cropp, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Robert Czesnowski Jr., delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

• Michael Dawson Jr., theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

• Angela Dempsey, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Marcus Deroin, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Carolyn Earley, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

• Angel Godinez, assault of a family member with previous conviction.

• Enrique Gomez, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

• Ricardo Gonzales, failure to register as a sex offender.

• Dennis Goodman, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Hugh Gray, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Nicole Hanke, forgery of a financial instrument against an elderly person.

• Michael Horyza, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 against elderly.

• Terry Johnson, assault of a family member with previous conviction.

• Matthew King, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 against elderly.

• Yashundra Kinsey, injury to a child.

• Michael Lane, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.

• Michael Laurenti, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Alvina Lunt, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.

• Caitlyn Maynard, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

• Scywillow Middleton, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

• Charles Moore Jr., possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Melissa Myers, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Alfred Nealy, arson.

• Jessica Ocana, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

• Jamie Pawkett, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

• Jonathan Pruneau, forgery of a financial instrument.

• John Reagan Jr., theft of firearm.

• James Ritchey, aggravated assault.

• Roxy Rodriguez, aggravated perjury.

• Kimmy Stamps, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.

• Shona Sumner, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Destiny Talbert, unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Michael Tarver, possession of a controlled substance.

• Willie Thomas, injury to a child.

• Jose Trelles, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

• Ashley Wiggins, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old.

• Iesha Williams, assault on emergency services personnel.

• Owen Williams, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

• Summer Whitehead, unauthorized use of vehicle.