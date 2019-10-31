The Dripping Springs school board on Wednesday named longtime educator Todd Washburn as the lone finalist for their new superintendent.

Washburn, an associate superintendent for the Eanes school district, has served for 29 years in public education, largely in Central Texas. He was chosen among 77 applicants in a national search to lead the 7,216-student district. Washburn replaces former Superintendent Bruce Gearing, who left in August to lead the 51,000-student Leander district.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to become the new superintendent of Dripping Springs ISD," Washburn said in a press release. "I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff, parents and community members as we continue to provide a personal and exceptional education for every learner. These are exciting times for the district and the city of Dripping Springs, as we continue to partner, grow and shape the future of our students and our community."

During Washburn’s tenure with the 8,252-student Eanes, the district earned an A, or a 96, under this year’s Texas accountability system, which is largely based on students’ performance on state standardized tests.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Dripping Springs board can offer Washburn a contract.

"When we hire good people and they work to grow both themselves and our district, it is not unusual that other organizations will seek them out," Eanes Superintendent Tom Leonard said in an email to staff on Thursday. "Todd has been a great asset to Eanes ISD and we wish him the best."