Area school districts recently submitted their high school enrollment numbers to the University Interscholastic League (UIL) before it undergoes realignment for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year.

According to the UIL Texas website, the classifications range from 6A to 1A, with schools with larger enrollment being in the higher classification.

Those classification cutoffs for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years for 6A is a school with more than 2,190 students. For 5A, enrollment is between 1,150 and 2,189 students and for 4A, enrollment is between 505 and 1,149 students. For a 3A school, the number of students enrolled is between 225 and 504 students.

Even though UIL has not announced the cutoffs for this upcoming realignment, some area schools may undergo changes based on their current enrollment numbers, while most are projected to hold steady.

Representatives from Amarillo Independent School District, Canyon Independent School District and River Road Independent School District spoke to the Amarillo Globe-News about the current enrollment numbers and what they could mean for the future.

River Road ISD

Andy Nies, the assistant superintendent for River Road ISD, said the district’s enrollment has been steady since UIL added the 6A classification a few years ago. The high school is expected to remain in the middle of 3A as a division one school.

While there are 402 students going to River Road High School currently, eight are part-time students, Nies said. Those part time students count as half, making the official count the district sent to the UIL, 398 students. This puts about 100 students per grade level at the high school.

Nies said there would have to be a significant increase of student population for the school to grow to a 4A - growth the district has never seen. Going the other way, there would have to be a significant drop in population to move down classifications.

Canyon ISD

With the impending addition of a new high school in the next few years, Canyon ISD has experienced recent growth. Darryl Flusche, the superintendent of the district, said each high school has increased its enrollment since the last realignment.

In 2017, Canyon High School had 1,126 students, Midway Alternative High School had 56 students and Randall High School had 1,695 students. In 2019, Canyon High School currently has 1,149 students, Midway Alternative High School has 69 students and Randall High School has 1,718 students.

Flusche said the growth raises the expectations for the district to provide a quality learning environment and a quality experience for students both academically and through extra-curricular activities.

“It’s obviously very encouraging for our school district and our community that the developers are filling homes and families are wanting to move to have their students and children and our school district,” he said.

Based on the 2018-19 classification cutoffs, Canyon High School, at 4A, is right on the edge of 5A, where Randall High School is currently classified. The two schools have been in the same district in the past, Flusche said. With that, it raised excitement in the community.

No matter how the schools are classified, Flusche said he wants them to be successful.

“We just want to be competitive wherever we are but at the same time, when we play nearby teams and they are district competition, that just raises the ante of what’s at stake,” he said.

Amarillo ISD

In 2019, the current enrollment for Amarillo High is 2,141 students. For Caprock High, enrollment is 2,160 and for Palo Duro High it is 1,923.5 students. For Tascosa High, enrollment is 2,186 and for North Heights Alternative High School, it is 85 students. From 2017, Amarillo High and Caprock experienced growth. Palo Duro and Tascosa both experienced decreases in enrollment.

Being the only 6A school in the area, Tascosa High School is right on the edge of that classification, and could decrease to 5A based on the 2018-19 classification cutoffs. If Tascosa decreases to a 5A school, all high schools in the district will be in the same classification.

Until all the numbers come in, the UIL does not know what the 5A-6A cutoff will be, said Brad Thiessen, the district’s athletic director. But the three other high schools in the district look set to be 5A schools.

Thiessen said if Tascosa does drop to a 5A classification, it will be best for the district. However the district is planning as much as they currently can for both scenarios.

“I think it would be a really good thing,” he said. “It’s been many years… For as long as I’ve been around the area, it has been that way… We hope we are all in one district because it would make it easier on the travel for Tascosa kids and parents. But we don’t predict that, we plan for both.”