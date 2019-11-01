The deceased man whose body was found Monday in a field south of County Road 303 near Rainbow has been identified as Mark Alan Tipton, according to the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office.

An statement from Chief Deputy Dwayne Griffin states that the sheriff’s office “Just received the preliminary (report) from the ME (Tarrant County Medical Examiner). The victim has been identified as Mark Alan Tipton. This is the missing person case we have been working here in Somervell County that was reported on Oct. 23. The cause and manner of death is still pending toxicology results.”

Before the man’s identity was revealed, Griffin was asked if the death is being investigated as a possible homicide and he responded, “We cannot make that determination until we get more information from the ME Office.”

Law enforcement officials from the sheriff’s office as well as the Texas Rangers responded to the location on private property where the body was found after a 911 call was received from a resident late Monday afternoon.

That first news release stated that the victim was a male, but gave no name, age or place of residence.