DRIPPING SPRINGS

Washburn named finalist

for district superintendent

The Dripping Springs school board has named longtime educator Todd Washburn as the lone finalist for its new superintendent.

Washburn, an associate superintendent for the Eanes school district, has served for 29 years in public education, largely in Central Texas. He was chosen among 77 applicants in a national search to lead the 7,216-student district. Washburn replaces former Superintendent Bruce Gearing, who left in August to lead the 51,000-student Leander district.

During Washburn’s tenure with the 8,252-student Eanes, the district earned an A, or a 96, under this year’s Texas accountability system, which is largely based on students’ performance on state standardized tests.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Dripping Springs board can offer Washburn a contract.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Suicide prevention group

hosts walk Saturday at Capitol

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the 2019 Out of the Darkness Austin Walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the state Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

The annual walk raises awareness and funds for new research, educational programs, advocates for public policy and supports survivors of suicide loss. The event will feature opening and closing remarks, the walk, raffle prizes, an awards presentation and a remembrance ceremony. Check-in and registration will begin at 9 a.m.

To register: danimsouth@gmail.com; 972-965-0717.

ELGIN

Marine Birthday Ball

slated for Saturday night

The Marine Corps Birthday Ball will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6115, 118 Sawyers Road.

The dinner will feature roast beef/boneless chicken. Dress is semiformal for public and Class A or Mess Dress for military. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for ages 1-14 to support Toys for Tots. Tickets cost $25.

For tickets: lpl1384.org/birthday-ball; lpl1384@yahoo.com.

EAST AUSTIN

Just Fest celebrates

women-owned businesses

Just Fest, a one-day festival and tamale competition showcasing female entrepreneurs, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Springdale Station, 979 Springdale Road.

The lineup will feature over 25 women-owned small businesses, a public tamale competition, panels and workshops exploring entrepreneurship, family-friendly activities and live music and food from across Latin America.

For information: hellojust.com/fest.

EAST AUSTIN

Beginners cycling class

offered on Saturday

Smart Trips Austin and the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative will host a beginner cycling clinic at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 10:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers Saturday at Eastside Memorial High School, 1012 Arthur Stiles Road.

The free clinic is designed to equip people with the skills to bike safely and confidently on city streets and trails.

To register for the English clinic: bit.ly/2PuzKz6. To register for the Spanish clinic: bit.ly/2PtxacB.

EAST AUSTIN

’A Walk for Education’

Saturday at ACC Eastview

Austin Community College’s Black Student Success Committee will join the National Society of Black Engineers for the annual A Walk for Education from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the ACC Eastview campus, 3101 Webberville Road.

The free event aims to increase awareness of the opportunities available through education, particularly in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

For more information: dmerriwe@austincc.edu.

American-Statesman staff