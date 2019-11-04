A bar check early Sunday morning led to the arrest of two men; one of those men had announced his run for political office in the local 2020 elections.

Johnny Soliz of San Diego had recently announced his run for Duval County Commissioner Precinct 1. However, Sunday afternoon he went on Facebook to announce that he was withdrawing his name from the ballot.

Soliz said that he withdrew for personal reasons that dealt with his family. He would not make an official comment on the arrest until he spoke with an attorney.

The arrest occurred when Jim Wells County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a routine check at a bar on the 2300 block of North Highway 281. Inside the bar, deputies received a tip about a suspicious activity in the restroom, according to sheriff officials.

Deputies made their way to the restroom. When the deputies opened the restroom door, they observed Daniel Monsevais holding a clear bag that contained four individual wrapped bags of cocaine. Deputies observed Soliz and another man standing with Monsevias.

Deputies arrested Monsevais and escorted him outside. Deputies made contact with Soliz who had a small white bag that contained cocaine inside the coin pocket of his pants, sheriff officials said. The other man was not arrested.

Soliz and Monsevias were transported and booked into the Jim Wells County jail. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance.