SAN DIEGO - Eradicating polio is a project that Rotarians across the world have pledged to do. On Friday, San Diego High School student Lorenzo Nunez set out to raise awareness about polio and how the disease affects people.

He gave a presentation to a group of fellow students on the cause and effects of polio. Lozano took on this project as part of his National Honor Society and the Rotary Club of San Diego project known as Purple Pinkie.

Purple Pinkie is how the polio vaccine is recorded in third world countries. Any person who receives the vaccine gets their pinkie died purple so when the vaccine is available again those with a purple pinkie do not get a second dose.

Polio is a contagious viral illness that in its most severe form causes nerve injury leading to paralysis, difficulty breathing and sometimes death. Despite a worldwide effort to wipe out polio, the virus continues to affect children and adults in parts of the world.

Lozano has been receiving donations and passes out information at SDHS for two weeks. He was also set up at the Friday nights football game raising awareness and collecting donations. Rotarians and Lozano’s mother helped with the event during the game.

Every $1 donation that Lozano receives equals three vaccines.

All money he collects will go to End Polio. Bill and Melinda Gates have pledged to match all money raised for polio eradication. For every dollar raised they will donate $2.