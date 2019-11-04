One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing outside of a residence in Erath County about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The 42-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital where he died, according to Sheriff Matt Coates.

Juan Jose Voillejo Nunez, 22, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The victim and suspect both worked at local dairies.

“We are still working to notify the family and will release the victim’s name once that has happened,” Coates told the E-T.

According to a short press release from the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the scene they learned that the suspect had fled in a blue Ford Expedition.

“The deputies located (Nunez) about a mile down the road and took him into custody,” Coates said.

Nunez was with a second man who was not arrested.

Coates would not say if the suspect and victim knew each other or what might have prompted the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

The E-T will follow this developing story as new information becomes available.