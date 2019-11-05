The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters statewide decide whether to add 10 amendments to the Texas Constitution and residents of Austin and Travis County weigh three propositions on taxation and spending policies.

Click here for an in-depth look at the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

The Texas Constitution, written to detail the workings of state government, is already one of the longest in the United States, having been amended 498 times since it was adopted in 1876 — although voters have rejected 179 proposed amendments.

The latest proposals, approved by the Legislature earlier this year, are:

Proposition 1 would let elected municipal judges, who issue warrants and rule on city violations, serve more than one municipality at a time, something appointed judges can already do.

Proposition 2 would let the Texas Water Development Board issue $200 million in bonds for water supply and wastewater projects for lower income areas in Texas.

Proposition 3 would provide temporary property tax breaks for buildings and other property damaged within governor-declared disaster areas. The tax exemptions would be required if a disaster occurred before a local tax rate was adopted, and optional after rates were set.

Proposition 4 would make it harder to adopt a state income tax by requiring approval by two-thirds of the Texas House and Senate instead of a simple majority. Voters would still have to approve an income tax, unchanged from current law.

Proposition 5 would require money raised from the sales tax on sporting goods to be spent on maintaining and improving Texas parks and historic sites.

Proposition 6 would increase the maximum bond amount from $3 billion to $6 billion to allow the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to continue offering research grants for another decade.

Proposition 7 would add up to $300 million a year for public education by doubling the cap on the Available School Fund — which pays for textbooks and other instructional materials and funds schools on a per-student basis — to $600 million.

Proposition 8 would create the Flood Infrastructure Fund, financed with $793 million from the state’s rainy day fund, to promote flood-prevention projects that span watersheds and to encourage local governments to address problems that extend beyond political boundaries.

Proposition 9 would exempt precious metals from taxation, including metals held in the Texas Bullion Depository, created in 2015 and moving to a permanent location next year in Leander.

Proposition 10 would let handlers adopt retired law enforcement dogs and horses, which are currently classified as surplus property, requiring them to be sold instead of adopted.

Austin, Travis County ballots

Austin Proposition A would require voters to approve leases on city-owned property for use as a a sports or entertainment venue. Placed on the ballot by petition in reaction to a lease on city land for Austin FC, a Major League Soccer franchise, the proposition could require elections when leases come up for renewal for other venues — such as the Long Center, Zach Theatre, the Butler Park Pitch and Putt, and the North Austin YMCA — and subject those facilities to millions of dollars in property taxes.

Austin Proposition B would require voters to approve expansions of the Austin Convention Center that cost $20 million or more. Placed on the ballot by petition, the measure also would dedicate no more than 34% of the city’s hotel occupancy tax to the facility, instead of about 70% currently.

Travis County Proposition A would devote a portion of the hotel occupancy tax, about $20 million a year, to renovate the aging Travis County Exposition Center in East Austin. The tax money is currently being used by Austin to pay down debt on the convention center and is expected to become available by 2029.