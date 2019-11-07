Glenn Lester Wilson, age 89, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, in Houston, where he had resided with his daughter Cindy for the last three years. He suffered from dementia that had become unbearable during his final months.

Most of his life, Glenn was a carpenter who loved construction, but more importantly, he loved people. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he learned aviation mechanics. Anyone who knew Glenn well knew he was a man of simplicity, a true gentleman, and a gentle soul willing to help anyone at any time. Perhaps his best attribute was his willingness to drop whatever he was doing to help a friend, neighbor or loved one in their time of need. Glenn knew our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as his personal savior and loved sharing Him with anyone who would bend an ear.

He is survived by his daughter Cindy Rejona and husband Randy and their children; son Alan Wilson and wife Lillian and their children; son Berny Wilson & his children; daughter Glynda Atwell and husband Don & their children; step-daughter Brenda Welch, step-son Mitchell Penland, grandson Randy Murray, granddaughter Charlie Faye and husband Austin Wendell; brother, Darrel Wilson and wife Coleta. Glenn was blessed with twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog Feisty.

Preceding him in death are his parents John and Sadie Wilson of Limon, Colorado; his sister Violet Greenstreet; Glenn’s wife of more than 30 years, Penny Faye Wilson and her two sons, Robert and Charles Penland and Marion Irene Dawson, the mother of his biological children.

Memorial services will be at Water Street Baptist Church, 804 Water Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Reception will follow in fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.