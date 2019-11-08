Candidates planning to run for office in the March 3 Texas primaries will have their first opportunity to file for a spot on the ballot Saturday.

Candidates will file with local party chairs Gil Parks (Erath County Republicans) and Joshua Wallace (Erath County Democrats) by Dec. 9, according to elections coordinator Michelle Allcon.

A slew of local officials are up for re-election next year, and everyone who was reached by the Empire-Tribune say they plan to file for another term with the Republican Party.

District Attorney Alan Nash said he will seek his third full term and County Attorney Lisa Pence said she will seek her fourth.

Erath County commissioner Dee Stephens (Precinct 1) will seek his third term and commissioner Joe Brown (Precinct 3) will seek his fourth.

“I am finishing my third term; it’s been 12 years,” Brown said. “Time flies.”

Constable Jason Schipper says he will seek a second term.

“I plan to file on Saturday,” Schipper said.

Sheriff Matt Coates has announced plans to seek re-election and is already facing opposition from former deputy Kent Howell.

The E-T could not reach tax assessor-collector Jennifer Carey about her re-election plans because she was attending an out-of-town meeting, but she is expected to seek another term.